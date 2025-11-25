Birnie Plumbing and Drains Expands Into St. Catharines, Continuing Over 100 Years of Trusted Plumbing Service





ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birnie Plumbing and Drains, one of Ontario’s oldest family-owned plumbing companies, is proud to announce its expansion into St. Catharines. With roots dating back to the 1920s and license number 002 for the City of Hamilton, Birnie has built a reputation for quality, integrity, and community care across Southern Ontario. Now, homeowners and businesses in St. Catharines and the Niagara region can benefit from the same trusted service that has defined Birnie Plumbing and Drains for five generations.

The expansion is driven by growing demand in Niagara for reliable drain and sewer services. St. Catharines, known as the “Garden City,” is a community with both historic homes and new developments, where plumbing challenges often range from clog drain service and fixing leaking pipes to full plumbing inspections and upgrades. By establishing a dedicated presence in St. Catharines, Birnie Plumbing and Drains can provide faster response times, 24/7 availability, and a local team equipped to handle both routine maintenance and urgent calls for an emergency plumber.

“Since our grandfather John Birnie founded the company, our family has been committed to doing things the right way, with honest upfront pricing before we start, licensed work, and reliable results,” said President of the company Rob Birnie. “St. Catharines is a natural step for us because families here deserve the same peace of mind that homeowners in Hamilton have relied on for decades.”

Residents in St. Catharines can expect a full range of professional plumbing solutions, including:

Every service comes with Birnie’s guarantee of clear, upfront pricing, licensed technicians, and written warranties. By combining modern technology with a century of experience, the company delivers solutions that are both efficient and long-lasting.

With its expansion into St. Catharines, Birnie Plumbing and Drains looks forward to serving homeowners in Merritton, Port Dalhousie, downtown St. Catharines, and the surrounding Niagara communities.

About Birnie Plumbing and Drains

Founded in the 1920s, Birnie Plumbing and Drains is a family-owned company serving Southern Ontario with expert plumbing, sewer, and drainage solutions. Still family operated after more than 100 years, Birnie continues its tradition of reliability, honesty, and customer-first service.

