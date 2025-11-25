India Mining Fiscal Landscape Report 2025: Governing Bodies, Laws, Rights and Obligations, Taxes and Royalties, Sustainable Mining Practices, Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India's Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2025 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on India's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.



India is endowed with vast mineral deposits, including coal, iron ore, bauxite, manganese, copper, lead, zinc and limestone. The country's mining industry is governed by the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI).



India's mining industry is exclusively governed by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, also known as the MMDR Act. It has undergone multiple amendments, the most recent of which introduced major reforms intended to boost investment, improve transparency, and increase mineral production through the MMDR Amendment Acts of 2021 and 2023. In August 2025, the parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Bill 2025 to boost mineral production and attract investment. It removes the 50% sale cap on minerals from captive mines, allows lease area extensions for deep-seated minerals and enables sale of old mineral dumps.



Report Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out India's governing bodies, major laws in the industry

Identify various mineral licenses and fees

To gain an overview of India's mining fiscal regime

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Country overview

Mineral overview

Governing bodies

Mining laws, rights and obligations

Taxes and royalties

Sustainable mining practices

Growth opportunities

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm8wx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.