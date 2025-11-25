Canada Mining Industry Fiscal Landscape Report 2025: Strong Governance and Tax Incentives Enhance Investment Appeal, Particularly in Potash, Uranium, and Aluminum Production Sectors

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada's Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2025 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Canada's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.



Canada is one of the largest mineral producers globally, producing more than 60 metals and minerals and is among the leading producers of potash, uranium, platinum, indium, aluminum, sulphur, cobalt, nickel, zinc, iron ore, graphite and copper. Furthermore, the country is one of the world's largest importers of bauxite, enabling it to be the world's fourth-largest primary aluminum producer.



Canada's mining industry is governed by different departments and agencies under provincial governments. However, in cases such as mineral activities on federal lands and offshore areas, as well as the usage of uranium as a nuclear fuel (from exploration to the disposal of mine waste), a pivotal role is played by the federal government. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) governs the tax-related laws in the country. It also manages several socio-economic benefit programs such as incentive systems delivered through the tax system.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Mineral Overview

Government Bodies

Mining Laws and Regulations

Mining Leases and Licenses

Mining Taxes and Royalties

Sustainable Mining Practices

Appendix

