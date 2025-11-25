TESSAN Launches Global "100 TESSAN Travelers" Campaign to Inspire Authentic Stories Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a global innovator in travel charging solutions, today announced the launch of its "100 TESSAN Travelers" initiative. In a strategic pivot from traditional advertising, the brand is dedicating a $500,000 fund to support 100 independent creators, positioning the program as an investment in authentic storytelling rather than a standard influencer campaign.





For over a decade, TESSAN has played a quiet but critical role in keeping more than 20 million users powered across 200 countries and regions. This new initiative marks a visible shift in the company's identity, moving beyond functional utility to directly funding the experiences of modern travelers.

“Our technology has always been about bridging distances,” said Alex, founder of TESSAN. “When a traveler plugs in an adapter, they are preparing to connect—whether it’s with a new culture, a landscape, or family back home. This campaign reflects our evolution from simply providing power to 'connecting journeys.'”





A Venture Fund for Travel Storytellers

Instead of prioritizing follower counts, TESSAN is actively scouting for what it calls "Real Souls." The campaign is modeled to support three specific archetypes: Pathfinders seeking personal growth, Storytellers capturing underrepresented narratives, and Builders traveling to support communities or causes.

This focus on raw authenticity mirrors the brand’s recent creative collaborations with award-winning photographer Mattias Klum and acclaimed singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata. The 100 selected participants will be expected to bring a similar level of grounded perspective to their content.

“We aren't just buying ad space; we are turning our marketing budget into a venture fund for human experiences,” said Patrick, TESSAN’s Brand Director. “By equipping these individuals with resources—from funding to professional production support—we believe their stories will have a ripple effect, inspiring a wider community to explore the world with confidence.”

Selected creators will receive tiered support, ranging from travel starter grants to full project funding. The initiative will culminate at "TESSAN Night in Vegas" during CES 2026, where the most compelling stories will be premiered to global media and industry partners.

Tiers of Support and Global Exposure

Selected participants will not only receive financial backing but will also be integrated into a long-term incubation system. The program features a structured support tier:

The Starter Grant: The initial 100 selected travelers will receive a TESSAN WTA Travel Kit and a $500 startup fund to kickstart their content creation.

Production Funding: Travelers who produce high-quality, 3-minute documentary-style entries will compete for an additional $2,500 to further their journeys.

Brand Ambassadorship: The campaign will culminate in the selection of 10 Global Ambassadors, who will share a dedicated $100,000 bonus pool and represent the brand at international events.

These stories will ultimately be showcased at "TESSAN Night in Vegas," an exclusive brand event scheduled during CES 2026. This event will gather international media, industry leaders, and creators to unveil the next chapter of TESSAN’s global roadmap.





How to Apply

Applications are currently open to travelers aged 18 and above, globally. TESSAN explicitly seeks diversity in both geography and travel style, welcoming submissions ranging from solo backpacking trips to digital nomad lifestyles.

To learn more or apply, visit https://tessan.com/pages/100-travellers .

About TESSAN:

TESSAN is a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel. Its main products include universal travel adapters, digital charging power strips, multifunctional wall outlets, and smart home devices. TESSAN lives by the mantra: "The Journey Begins at Home." With a commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and safety, TESSAN products enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide, powering your journey from home to every destination.