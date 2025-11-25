Oliver Logan Launches New Standard for Women’s Denim with Lifetime Guarantee

Los Angeles, CA , Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliver Logan has officially announced the launch of its new standard for women’s denim, a bold move that combines timeless design with a lifetime guarantee. In a world where fashion moves fast and most pieces are worn a few times and forgotten, Oliver Logan chose a different path: “Great denim should feel good, look good and do good”. The brand believes style can feel amazing and still respect the planet, and they create denim that’s truly made to live in.





A sustainable denim brand delivering ethical women’s jeans , outerwear, and everyday staples.

Today, Oliver Logan continues to build on that promise with sustainable denim crafted to last and designed to love. These are the pieces you reach for without thinking because they always feel right.

Key milestones that show their commitment include:

Building a fully traceable supply chain powered by recycled or low-impact materials

Offering a lifetime guarantee that challenges fast-fashion disposability

Designing inclusive collections with tall, regular, petite, and extended sizes

Reaching a global community of women who prioritize comfort, sustainability, and honest value

Expanding into responsibly made essentials beyond denim while maintaining the same ethical standards





Core Product Categories Offered by Oliver Logan

The brand’s foundation is built on its signature collection of women’s jeans, designed with inclusive fits and thoughtful construction that support everyday comfort. They feel soft and hold up beautifully as they become part of your life.

Women’s Denim Collection

The collection features a wide range of silhouettes, including high-rise, mid-rise and low-rise fits. Women can choose from classic straight-leg styles, relaxed tapers, flares, barrel shapes, bootcuts and the brand’s increasingly popular wide leg jeans. With inclusive sizing across petite, regular and extended options, it is easy to find petite size jeans that offer an accurate and comfortable fit. Every pair works as an elevated essential that holds up and feels good every time you put it on.

Everyday Essentials Beyond Denim

Outside its core denim lineup, Oliver Logan offers dresses, trousers, tees, and tops crafted from organic or recycled fabrics. These pieces feel effortless and practical — your everyday uniform, upgraded.

Denim Outerwear

Oliver Logan’s growing selection of denim outerwear includes jackets and layers designed for year-round versatility. They keep their shape, stay comfortable and blend easily with anything in your closet.

Across all categories, Oliver Logan prioritizes comfort, style and long-term performance.

A New Way of Thinking About Fashion

Consumers want pieces that last. They want items that feel honest, thoughtful and worth bringing home. Oliver Logan meets that need with full transparency and materials that lower environmental impact through every step of production.

This shift toward long-lasting wardrobe staples reflects what women truly want: pieces that feel good, look good and make everyday life a little easier. Oliver Logan supports that shift with denim and essentials that bring confidence today and remain favorites for years.

About Oliver Logan

Oliver Logan is a Los Angeles–based sustainable denim brand focused on long-lasting and responsible clothing for women. The company uses recycled and ethically sourced materials, inclusive fits and timeless designs made to live in and made to last. From denim to everyday essentials, the brand blends comfort, craftsmanship and care for the planet in every piece.

