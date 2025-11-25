ARTRIX Launches the New Portable Dab Device RigGo — Professional-Grade Dabbing Fits in Your Pocket

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTRIX, a global leader in cannabis dab hardware solutions, today officially launches its innovative portable dab device, RigGo.

Featuring a groundbreaking modular design and smart temperature-controlled dabbing system, RigGo completely redefines the traditional dab rig. By removing the bulky water chamber and retaining only the core dabbing components, RigGo allows users to “carry professional-grade dabbing anywhere,” enjoying smooth, filtered hits anytime, anywhere.

"RigGo makes portability no longer a compromise," said Rita Yi, ARTRIX Brand Director. "We aim to make professional cannabis concentrate dabbing accessible, pure, and free—without restrictions."





User Insight: Professional Dabbing Should Not Be Limited by Context

As the cannabis concentrate market matures, portability and discretion have become the top priorities for concentrate users.

Traditional dab rigs, constrained by water chambers and heating systems, cannot truly offer a portable and low-profile experience, no matter how compact they become. Even mini rigs require additional accessories such as water sources, heating tools, and cleaning kits, making outdoor or social usage cumbersome.

At ARTRIX, true innovation is not about making devices “smaller,” but about enabling “freedom” in how users interact with them.

RigGo was born from this philosophy. Its modular design redefines portable dab rig structure, balancing extreme portability with a professional filtration experience. Users can enjoy smooth, filtered hits anytime without extra preparation.

"RigGo redefines the boundaries of the portable dab rig," added Taric Lee, ARTRIX Product Lead. "It not only changes device structure but also reshapes the logic of usage."

Behind the Technology: Precision Engineering & Smart Control

Leveraging market insights and extensive internal testing, ARTRIX has optimized RigGo’s design to ensure that every type of cannabis concentrate delivers the ideal dabbing effect and flavor.

Smart Temperature Control System

RigGo features ARTRIX’s exclusive smart heating control. During the first 10 seconds before inhalation, the device automatically adjusts the heating curve according to the concentrate’s characteristics. Users don’t need to manually set temperatures—each hit achieves optimal density, smoothness, and flavor.

High-Purity Ceramic Dabbing System

The device uses a high-purity ceramic heating chamber and core to ensure even heating and pure flavor. The stability of ceramic preserves the delicate terpenes and profiles of concentrates, offering a clean, authentic dabbing experience.

Expert Engineering Team

RigGo is developed by ARTRIX’s experienced engineering team, specialists in portable dab rigs. The design balances structural innovation with user experience, ensuring professional-grade concentrate dabbing while remaining fully portable, so users can enjoy high-quality dabbing in any context.

Eight Key Features, Redefining Portable Dab Device Standards

Modular Design for Ultimate Portability

At just 1.73 × 2.71 inches, RigGo easily fits in your pocket, enabling true on-the-go dabbing. Multi-Container Compatibility

Supports various bottle openings, letting users customize airflow resistance and flavor experience. Dual-Mode Airflow System

Switch freely between Hydrated Mode and Dry Mode to suit different settings. Full-Screen Intuitive Control

Customizable display ensures simple, visual operation—new users can start dabbing immediately. Precise Temperature Control

Second-level accuracy heating preserves flavor and avoids waste, with smart adjustment for every hit. Quick Start, No Wait

Preheats in just 30 seconds, eliminating the lengthy setup and heating process of traditional rigs. Pure Ceramic Dabbing System

High-purity ceramic ensures clean, untainted dabbing, compatible with various cannabis concentrates. Upgraded Battery Life

Extended battery supports long sessions, ideal for travel and outdoor use.

Leading the New Era of Portable Dab Devices

RigGo is more than a technological achievement—it marks a new era of smart × experience in portable dab rigs. ARTRIX plans to launch RigGo first in North America, partnering with concentrate brands to optimize dabbing for different types of cannabis concentrates.

"We believe RigGo will change how users worldwide perceive portable dab devices," said Ben Feng, ARTRIX Product Manager. "True innovation makes professional experiences simpler, purer, and more accessible."

About ARTRIX

ARTRIX leverages market insights and user understanding to deliver innovative cannabis vaping solutions, including vape hardware, customized offerings, and comprehensive services for brands and distribution partners globally.

For more information, please visit: https://www.artrixglobal.com/

Media contact email: pr@artrixglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f5d4ccf-2f20-4fab-8fc8-d12b5e160aa1