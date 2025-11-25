EnerVenue Achieves #2 Ranking Worldwide in Energy Storage and Distribution Category of TIME and Statista’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2025 List

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, a company pioneering the commercial deployment of high-efficiency metal-hydrogen batteries capable of more than 30,000 cycles, today announced its inclusion in TIME’s prestigious list of the World’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2025, as compiled by TIME and data firm Statista. EnerVenue ranked second in the Energy Storage and Distribution category, 10th overall among all U.S. Greentech companies and 18th among all Greentech companies globally. EnerVenue was the top-ranked battery manufacturer.

To establish its rankings, TIME and Statista evaluated more than 8,000 companies worldwide on three key criteria: positive environmental impact, based on the quality and impact of product/service portfolios specific to each industry; financial strength, analyzed using revenue, employee, and funding data from public sources and company disclosures; and innovation drive, based on the quantity and value of a company’s IP portfolio.

“The clean energy transition requires safe and flexible storage solutions that match the needs of today’s energy stakeholders,” said Yi Cui, founder and Chairman, EnerVenue. “TIME’s recognition and placement of EnerVenue underscores how our technology is addressing barriers to renewable adoption with durable, high-performance, and sustainable energy storage solutions. We’re proud of all that we’ve accomplished with our customers and partners, and look forward to our next stage of growth.”

EnerVenue’s Energy Storage Vessels™ (ESVs) offer an ultra-long design-life of 30,000 cycles and exceptional flexibility via their highly configurable and scalable product architecture. Capable of cycling continuously without rest, the batteries use a water-based electrolyte and provide intrinsic safety without the risk of thermal runaway or fire propagation as seen with other chemistries, like lithium-ion. Additionally, ESVs can discharge at high efficiencies for periods up to 12 hours or more, providing large scale energy users with long duration capabilities. ESVs are also readily recyclable, making them especially sustainable and environmentally responsible.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds the industry’s most flexible energy storage solutions for large-scale and long-duration applications. The company’s Energy Storage Vessels are simple, durable, and exhibit superior safety. Based on technology proven over decades under extreme conditions, Energy Storage Vessels are virtually maintenance-free and are designed to exceed a 30,000-cycle life. EnerVenue solutions are redefining how energy stakeholders view battery storage.

