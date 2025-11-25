IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 47 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from November 17th to November 21st 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|130,30000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|130,06667
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|130,30000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 367
|130,01234
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|129,50000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|128,56667
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|128,40000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 400
|129,18213
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|127,95733
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|128,03333
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|127,90000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 296
|128,22757
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|127,30000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|127,88000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|128,10000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 308
|128,18982
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|126,60000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 400
|126,35000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|126,50000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 400
|126,22213
|XPAR
|22 171
|128.30045
