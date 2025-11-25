IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 47 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from November 17th to November 21st 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/11/2025FR0010259150 300 130,30000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/11/2025FR0010259150 1 500 130,06667CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/11/2025FR0010259150 300 130,30000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/11/2025FR0010259150 2 367 130,01234XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/11/2025FR0010259150 300 129,50000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/11/2025FR0010259150 1 500 128,56667CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/11/2025FR0010259150 300 128,40000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/11/2025FR0010259150 2 400 129,18213XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/11/2025FR0010259150 300 127,95733AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/11/2025FR0010259150 1 500 128,03333CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/11/2025FR0010259150 300 127,90000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/11/2025FR0010259150 2 296 128,22757XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/11/2025FR0010259150 300 127,30000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/11/2025FR0010259150 1 500 127,88000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/11/2025FR0010259150 300 128,10000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/11/2025FR0010259150 2 308 128,18982XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/11/2025FR0010259150 300 126,60000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/11/2025FR0010259150 1 400 126,35000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/11/2025FR0010259150 300 126,50000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/11/2025FR0010259150 2 400 126,22213XPAR
    22 171 128.30045 

