The International Expansion of the MERMEC Group at the Saudi-Italian Business Forum and AusRail in Australia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of the Italy-Saudi Arabia Business Forum taking place in Riyadh , the MERMEC Group and Blackshape (both part of Angel Holding) formalized two important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at creating new synergies with strategic partners in Saudi Arabia.

In the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani; the General Manager of Global Business Development of the MERMEC Group, Angelo Petrosillo; and the Strategic Management Office Director of Saudi Arabia Railways, Mohammed Alshaia, MERMEC and Saudi Arabia Railways established a strategic technological collaboration for the digitalization of the Saudi rail assets and network, based on artificial intelligence, BIM, and integrated metadata management. The project will begin with a pilot on the Dammam-Riyadh line and will grant SAR territorial leadership in digital management and infrastructure safety.

At the same time, a further MoU was signed between Blackshape, a company specialized in the design and production of certified aircraft for general aviation and basic military pilot training, and the Al-Qahtani Group. The agreement, signed by Niccolò Chierroni, CEO of Blackshape, and Abdullah Abdel Hadi Al-Qahtani, Vice President of the Al-Qahtani Group, in the presence of the President of Angel Holding, Vito Pertosa, and the Chairman of the Board of the Al-Qahtani Group, Tariq Abdel Hadi Al-Qahtani, initiates a new commercial collaboration in the aviation sector.

“These agreements represent a fundamental step in our internationalization strategy, strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia and allow us to provide the country with high value-added technologies and expertise,” stated Cav. Vito Pertosa, Chairman and CEO of the MERMEC Group and Chairman of Angel Holding. “We are proud to contribute to the development of increasingly modern, safe and sustainable infrastructure, building long-term partnerships that foster innovation and shared industrial growth.”

Furthermore, on the occasion of AusRail 2025 (the Australian railway exhibition), the MERMEC Group signed an MoU with UGL Transport, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership dedicated to the development and supply of advanced railway solutions for the Australian and New Zealand markets. The agreement combines UGL Transport’s consolidated experience in rolling stock and railway systems with MERMEC’s market-leading technologies in signaling and telecommunications, covering the entire spectrum of suburban, high-speed and freight railways.

