EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 10.31.2025

 | Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES EXEL INDUSTRIES

 EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

 Number of shares and voting rights
 Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
October 31, 2025

 		6,787,900

 		Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,515
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,885,219

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

