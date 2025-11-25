Cream Opens Preorders for the DaVinci, the World’s First Color-Changing Guitar Enabled by E Ink

BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced that preorders for the Cream DaVinci—the first color-changing guitar featuring E Ink Prism™ 3—are now live. The DaVinci is the result of a years’ long collaboration between E Ink and Cream Guitars and is the first commercially available product using E Ink Prism 3.

The Cream Guitar DaVinci features E Ink Prism 3 in the guitar body, delivering programmable, non-emissive color patterns that remain visible without power. With Cream Guitars’ signature bold ergonomics and their use of novel materials, the DaVinci pairs expressive personalization with professional performance.

Preorders are now open, with a special introductory price of $2,500 for the first 100 units. After that, the guitar will be available at the list price of $3,500. Reserve yours at https://shop.creamguitars.com/products/davinci

“Since introducing E Ink Prism 3, the response from artists has been unmistakable: they're all in,” said Pete Valianatos, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at E Ink. “Launching preorders with Cream moves us one step closer to putting expressive, color-changing instruments into the hands of creators.”

The DaVinci’s E Ink–wrapped body enables artists to tailor the guitar’s visual identity to their performance, mood, or brand—without sacrificing tone, feel, or reliability. E Ink Prism 3 ePaper is renowned for its ability to bring color-changing, novel personalization along with ultra-low power usage to a category long defined by static finishes.

“We set out to reimagine what a guitar can be,” said Luis Ortiz, CEO, Cream Guitars. “With E Ink’s Prism 3 technology in DaVinci, artists get a professional instrument that sounds inspiring and also looks exactly how they want—song to song, night after night.”

E Ink’s ePaper is engineered for exceptional energy efficiency, only consuming power when changing states. E Ink’s broader sustainability initiatives include significant use of renewable energy across global operations and repeated recognition in leading sustainability indices, underscoring the company’s commitment to low-carbon display materials. Cream Guitars complements this approach with a focus on responsibly sourced woods and waste-minimizing production practices.

For artists, vendors, and media interested in a hands-on experience, Cream Guitars and E Ink will be showcasing the DaVinci in Anaheim, California, during NAMM 2026 at booth 5441, from January 22-24.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low-power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

