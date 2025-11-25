Standards + Excelerate Copilots from Standards Core Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace  

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standards Core LLC today announced the availability of Standards + Excelerate Copilots in the Microsoft Marketplace. These add-ins for Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel empower technical and legal documents with safe, redundant, self-verifying, and iterative AI.

Standards + Excelerate Copilots serve as trusted AI assistants tailored to empower engineers, architects, and legal and technical writers who might be unfamiliar with or cautious about AI. These assistants guide you toward substantial productivity gains and innovative breakthroughs by meeting you where you are already working — alongside your existing workflows within documents and spreadsheets to elevate and augment your work to new and exciting performance levels.

Leon Gorbaty, Standards Core Founder and CTO, himself a trilingual engineer with over 30 years’ experience working on international projects, said, “Infrastructure is an international industry: Global know-how is more comprehensive than local know-how. We serve a truly global audience with translation available in 130+ languages and tailored user-interface experiences for more than 20 international locales. We support multi-language documents and strive toward developing international standards. Translation is also able to be piped to the AI models, with AI suggestions resolving in the translated-to language.”

For organizations looking for advanced AI solutions, this is a state-of-the-art multi-model, multi-agentic, subject matter-driven AI application for your office environment.

Standards Core’s breakthrough Arbitrator architecture enables improved suggestions. Instead of trusting a single model, multiple models continuously peer-review and validate one another, flagging inconsistencies, surfacing evidence, resolving conflicts, and delivering answers far more accurately than conventional solutions.

Layered on top is our battle-tested Editing Guide: Forged in the high-stakes oil and gas sector, it transforms intricate standards into unambiguous, consistent language. Users can leverage the Editing Guide directly or select whether the Editing Guide will be considered by the AI models in generating their final suggestions. The Editing Guide is in English only, but it can be useful to those who don’t speak English as their primary language if they must edit or create an English technical document.

Standards Core products and services integrate with Microsoft 365 and are built leveraging Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Azure Foundry, Microsoft Cognitive Services, .NET + ASP.NET Core, and Blazor technology.

“We feature our redistributable Rapid Application Development Framework (RadFramework) and a deep expertise in Blazor Server and Blazor Web Assembly (WASM),” said Leon Gorbaty. “Our Standards + Excelerate Copilots are themselves state-of-the-art WASM-based Office Add-ins that harmonize technical workflows across Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel, commonly used together for engineering specifications and design data sheets. As Standards Core, we focus on reusable and standardized toolkits that can be used at the core of any project.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Standards + Excelerate Copilots from Standards Core to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

For more information, press only: Jennifer Damon, Standards Core Co-Founder and CEO, +1.713.702.7355, E: Jen@standards-core.ai.