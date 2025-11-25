THE KING CENTER ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DATES AND THEME FOR KING HOLIDAY OBSERVANCE 2026

Atlanta, GA., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) proudly announces the 41st official King Holiday Observance (KHO) event schedule, culminating in the celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday on January 19th, 2026. This year marks what would have been Dr. King’s 97th birthday. The 2026 Official King Holiday theme, Mission Possible 2: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way, is more than a tribute, it’s a challenge. It dares us to believe that unity is not a distant dream, but a deliberate act of courage, compassion, and collective will. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. didn’t just preach nonviolence; he wielded it as a radical tool for transformation, proving that love in action could dismantle systems of hate. This theme calls us to pick up that mantle, not with nostalgia, but with urgency. In a time fractured by division, it reminds us that building community is not passive…it is revolutionary, and the mission is still possible if we choose to walk it together!

Beginning January 12th, The King Center will present a dynamic lineup of events in celebration of the 2026 King Holiday. Highlights include Nonviolence365® training for adults, a Beloved Community Children’s Book Reading, the Beloved Community Global Adult and Youth Summits, and the prestigious MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards. On Monday, January 19th, the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be held at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The service will feature gospel singers, Lady Tramaine Hawkins and Pastor Shirley Ceaser; American Idol winner, Jamal Roberts; and keynote speaker Rev. A.R Bernard. The King Holiday Observance Week will culminate with the Beloved Community Service Project, honoring Dr. King’s legacy of service and inspiring continued action toward justice and unity.

We are thrilled to announce the confirmed 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Award recipients: Billie Eilish, Grammy-winning American Singer-songwriter and Musician;

Viola Davis, EGOT Award-winning Actress, Philanthropist, and CEO/Co-founder Of Juvee Productions & JVL Media; Robert Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners (Vista) and a Committed Philanthropist, Businessman and Investor; Dushun Scarbrough, Executive Director of Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Commission; Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, Award-winning Child Prodigy, Tech and Arts Enthusiast, and Community Leader; Lebron James Family Foundation, accepted by Gloria James, mother of Lebron James; Sesame Workshop, accepted by Valerie Mitchell Johnston, Executive Vice President and General Counsel; Cisco Technologies, accepted by Brian Tippens, Chief Social Impact and Inclusion Officer; and a host of other laudable recipients and performers.

For more information, registration, ticket purchase, and up-to-date details about KHO 2026, please visit King Holiday 2026 - The King Center

(*) Requires Registration

