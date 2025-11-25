UPDATED: GraniteShares Expands YieldBOOST™ Lineup with Two New ETFs on Quantum Computing Leaders RGYY and QBY

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a one of the leading issuers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two new additions to its growing YieldBOOST™ family offering investors new ways to access income opportunities from the fast-evolving quantum computing space.

Ticker Fund Underlying Company RGYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST™ RGTI ETF Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) QBY GraniteShares YieldBOOST™ QBTS ETF D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)



Both ETFs are designed to generate potential income by selling options on leveraged ETFs that track 2x daily leveraged price movement to their respective underlying companies.

RGYY - YieldBOOST™ RGTI ETF is designed to generate income through options¹ strategies, primarily by selling put options² on leveraged ETFs that track the 2x Long RGTI Daily ETF. RGYY targets Rigetti Computing, a pioneer in superconducting quantum integrated circuits and one of the leading developers in quantum hardware.

QBY - YieldBOOST™ QBTS ETF follows a similar approach it seeks to generate income through options¹ strategies, primarily by selling put options² on leveraged ETFs that track the 2x Long QBTS Daily ETF. QBY focuses on D-Wave Quantum, known for its advances in quantum annealing systems and software designed to solve complex optimization problems.

These new launches mark the continued evolution of GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST™ platform a suite of ETFs that applies systematic options strategies to leveraged ETFs tied to high-growth sectors and disruptive innovation themes.

“We are excited to launch the newest additions to our YieldBOOST™ options income suite, which has grown to over $653.1 million in AUM (as of November 24, 2025),” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “With RGYY and QBY, we’re bringing YieldBOOST™ to the frontier of quantum technology”

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST™ ETFs have quickly gained traction among investors looking for alternative income strategies in equity markets. By combining innovation with transparent, exchange-traded access, GraniteShares continues to push the boundaries of what ETFs can deliver.

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single-stock ETFs, including those targeting NVIDIA, Coinbase and Tesla. The company has over $10.882 billion in assets under management as of November 24, 2025.

For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com.

1An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific fate (the expiration date).



RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying RGTI and QBTS ETF

The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying RGTI and QBTS ETF’s share increases in value

The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying RGTI and QBTS ETF’s share decline, which may not be offset but the income received by the Fund,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying RGTI and QBTS ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by the Underlying RGTI and QBTS ETF.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.