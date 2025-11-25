Smithfield® Commonwealth Clash Marks Five Years of Hunger Relief

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield, alongside the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, donated 62,000 pounds of protein to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank near Charlottesville, Virginia, and Feeding Southwest Virginia near Blacksburg, Virginia, to support students and neighbors facing food insecurity.

“Five years ago, we set out to make the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash about more than one of the nation’s longest-standing rivalries,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “Today, we’re humbled to see how this 125-year matchup has grown into a tradition that brings fans together to support their local communities.”

The 2025-26 Commonwealth Clash kicks off with a football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and spans 22 sports throughout the academic year. Fans from both universities will participate in food drives, donating thousands of pounds of nonperishable items to help end hunger.





The Blue Ridge Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Western and Central Virginia, providing nutritious food to more than 170,000 people each month through a network of community partners across 25 counties and eight cities.

“Each day, thousands of families and students across Central and Western Virginia depend on the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for access to nutritious meals,” said Kari Diener, CEO for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “The Commonwealth Clash shows how a historic rivalry can be transformed into a powerful force for good when communities unite around a common cause. We are profoundly grateful to Smithfield for helping us deliver protein to neighbors who need it most.”





Feeding Southwest Virginia, a leading hunger relief organization serving 26 counties and nine cities, distributes more than 21 million pounds of food annually through a network of 400 partner programs.

"Our Food Bank seeks to not only feed our neighbors, but nourish them," says Pamela Irvine, CEO and president for Feeding Southwest Virginia. "Protein is a crucial nutrient that every neighbor across Virginia deserves to enjoy. Thanks to this partnership with Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, we can distribute a nourishing source of protein to the many thousands of children, seniors and families who face hunger in our region. We are so grateful to Smithfield for helping our Food Bank distribute hope and nourishment to our neighbors this holiday season.”

Smithfield has donated 350,000 pounds of protein since the program’s inception in 2021. These donations are part of Smithfield’s long-standing commitment to reducing hunger and strengthening the communities where its employees live, work and raise their families.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn’t only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We’re also a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity and pure passion as we continue to give meat lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers’ high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter). Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving western and central Virginia. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester, and its headquarters in Verona. Each month, the Food Bank supports an average of 171,200 guest visits, reaching record numbers of Virginians through a network of 400+ community partners—food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and program sites. As a partner food bank of Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank pledges to continue innovating and adapting to secure, store, and distribute more food to more individuals, families, children, and seniors experiencing hunger. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.

About Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a partner of Feeding America. For the last four decades, the Food Bank’s ultimate mission has been to nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for the children, seniors, and families who face hunger in Southwest Virginia. Approximately $30 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through 350 food pantries and meal programs throughout our 26-county and nine-city service region. Visit feedingswva.org for more information.

