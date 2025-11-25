Miracle Exchange unveils the World’s First “On-Chain Compensation Closed-Loop System”

MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange, is making waves by building the first “On-Chain Competition Closed-Loop System”, backed by a $50M protected pool, which is transparent, safe, and sustainable.

To address the latest approach, Miracle Exchange unveils its first “On-Chain Competition Closed-Loop System”, backed by a $50 million protected pool, which aims to innovatively create a system jointly built by the platform, users, and the foundation. Through a mechanism of transparency, automated value growth, and continuous rolling, it completely redefines the standard for Web3 user fund protection.

The $50 million compensation pool has been deposited into a public wallet, with on-chain data available for real-time verification, completely eliminating any opaque fund operations. At MCEX, all user compensation records and fund flows are fully traceable on-chain, creating unprecedented transparency and trust. The outcomes are generated through MCEX’s 6th-generation intelligent system, which is automatically reinjected into the compensation pool, continuously replenishing its reserves. This creates a positive financial flywheel: “more outcomes, stronger protection”, building a win-win ecosystem for both users and the platform.

The platform ensures every user that trade is on-chain protected, and during automated copy-trading, the system will automatically draw from the on-chain compensation pool to provide rule-based reimbursement. All compensation rules, processing procedures, and review statuses are publicly executed via on-chain smart contracts, eliminating any human intervention.

In the Web3 era, Miracle Exchange is about code and on-chain funds speaking for themselves. Moreover, it offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies and advanced trading tools, and its user-friendly interface and robust security measures have received widespread acclaim.

About Miracle Exchange (MCEX):

Miracle Exchange (MCEX), a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the United States, was founded in 2016. A platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more with trust. As of 2025, the platform serves retail and institutional investors, businesses, and developers across more than 180 countries and regions, with over 30,000,000 users, making it one of the largest exchanges catering to high-net-worth investors.

It is also the world’s first Web3 financial trading platform built on a strategic collaboration of three major institutions, including Miracle Exchange - a globally leading digital asset derivatives trading platform, covering hundreds of major cryptocurrencies and specializing in spot, futures, and options markets. Miracle Foundation - a global Web3 investment powerhouse, contributing $50 million to establish a trading risk pool, ensuring capital protection for every copy-trade transaction.

Media Contact:

Email: info@miraclefdation.xyz

