Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Launch of USD-Denominated Units of PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“PICTON Investments”) today announced the launch of a US dollar-denominated class of units of the PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund, Class UF units. With the addition of these units, the fund will offer six classes of units: Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class I, Class UF and ETF Units. Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class I and ETF units of the fund are currently available to the public.

Fund Name Investment Objective Class A

Fund

Code Class F

Fund

Code Class FT

Fund

Code Class I

Fund

Code Class UF

Fund

Code ETF

Class

Ticker PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund The investment objective of the PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund is to provide consistent long-term capital appreciation and to provide unitholders with an attractive risk-adjusted rate of return. PIC 3350 PIC 3351 PIC 3353 PIC 3352 PIC 3358 PFAA



About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $16 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2025), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to “Build from the Bear Up,” embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

