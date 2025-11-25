11th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot Powered by XBP Global Returns Thanksgiving Morning with New 5K and 10K Course

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, returns to Pacific Palisades on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, 2025, continuing the holiday tradition for the 11th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot. This year’s race introduces a brand-new 5K and 10K course starting and finishing at Palisades Green, bringing an uplifting twist to the beloved community event.

This year’s run proudly supports the rebuilding of the YMCA for the Palisades-Malibu community, the inspiration behind this year’s theme: Run. Rise. Rebuild. XBP Global is thrilled to announce that its $5,000 community match towards rebuild of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, which is the heart of the community, has been fully met.

The festivities kick off at 8:00 AM and will wrap up before noon, giving participants plenty of time to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to take part, with the early registration response showing overwhelming enthusiasm. Organizers expect more than 2,000 runners to join this year’s trot.

“Each year the Palisades Turkey Trot grows bigger and better, and this year’s new 5K course makes it extra special,” said David O’Connell, event co-founder. “It’s the perfect way for families and friends to start their Thanksgiving morning with fun, fitness, and community spirit.”

“This year’s event is less about running or walking and more about starting Thanksgiving day with a stronger resolve to rebuild after the devastating Palisades fire. The rebuild will take years of effort, but XBP Global is proud to walk alongside Palisadians, ensuring traditions like the Turkey Trot keep hope alive while the hard work continues,” said Andrej Jonovic, CEO of XBP Global.

XBP Global is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Palisades Turkey Trot, joining hands with community partners Equinox and The Palisades Village to bring this beloved local tradition to life.

Registration details, course maps, and event updates can be found at www.paliturkeytrot.com.

Event Details:

What: 11th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot / Powered by XBP Global

11th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot / Powered by XBP Global When: Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 27, 2025 Where: Pacific Palisades, CA

Pacific Palisades, CA Time: Festivities begin at 8:00 AM, conclude before noon

Festivities begin at 8:00 AM, conclude before noon Course: New 5K and 10K loop beginning and ending at the Village Green

New 5K and 10K loop beginning and ending at the Village Green Expected Participation: 2,000 runners

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 professionals, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

