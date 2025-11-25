Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis awards $34.1 million in Affordable Housing Program grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “the Bank”) today announced it has awarded $34.1 million in affordable housing grants through its Affordable Housing Program (AHP). Collectively, the grants will help fund 43 housing development projects. This year’s $34.1 million funding round comes close to the single-year Bank record for affordable housing project funding, which hit $34.6 million in 2024.

This year, FHLBank Indianapolis has awarded Affordable Housing Program grants to 43 housing projects, facilitating continued development of housing units that will be classified as affordable for low- to moderate-income households.

Since 1990, FHLBank Indianapolis has offered AHP grants to help fill funding gaps for the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties that provide housing affordable to individuals and households at the very low-, low-, and moderate-income levels. The Affordable Housing Program consists of one annual competitive round in which project sponsors, including non-profit organizations and developers, partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member institution to apply for grants of up to $1 million to support the cost of development.

“FHLBank Indianapolis is proud to offer reliable sources of funding via our Affordable Housing and other community programs through meaningful partnerships with member financial institutions and community stakeholders,” said President and CEO Brendan McGrath. “In order to help navigate challenges facing the housing industry, in 2025 our Affordable Housing Program will help fund the creation or rehabilitation of an additional 1,578 units of affordable housing.”

Notable 2025 highlights:

More than $34.1 million awarded

43 projects funded

3 projects supporting homeownership

Developing a total of 1,578 units of affordable housing



2025 Affordable Housing Program Award Recipients:

Indiana Projects

Project Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor Award Amount 21Flats Indianapolis Centier Bank Firefly Children and Family Alliance $ 500,000 Artesian Place Martinsville Merchants Bank of Indiana T&H Management Properties, LLC $ 750,000 Bluffton Senior Apartments Bluffton Merchants Bank of Indiana Affordable Housing Corporation of Marion, IN $ 690,000 BSV II Bluffton Old National Bank Keller Development, Inc. $ 600,000 Center City Lafayette 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette $ 600,000 Charlotte Cove Fort Wayne Community State Bank Keller Development, Inc. $ 1,000,000 Daffodil Hill Marengo First Savings Bank Blue River Services $ 230,000 Deerpark/111 Lakeview Dr. Apartments Goshen Lake City Bank LaCasa, Inc. $ 221,005 Emergency Shelter Facility Goshen 1st Source Bank Bashor Children’s Home $ 1,000,000 Golden Villa Rental Rehab Project Batesville The Napoleon State Bank Golden Villa, Inc. $ 1,000,000 Ivy Flats La Porte Horizon Bank Housing Opportunities, Inc. $ 1,000,000 Kokomo Rescue Mission Renovation Kokomo First Farmers Bank & Trust Co. Kokomo Rescue Mission, Inc. $ 1,000,000 LaSalle Park Homes South Bend Merchants Bank of Indiana LaSalle Park Homes, Inc. $ 1,000,000 New Horizons Indianapolis The National Bank of Indianapolis Horizon House, Inc. $ 1,000,000 Nichols Salem First Harrison Bank Blue River Services, Inc. $ 300,000 North Dearborn Village III West Harrison The Napoleon State Bank Lifetime Housing Group, Inc. $ 1,000,000 Senior Residences at Harrison Center Lawrence Merchants Bank of Indiana Pivotal GP Holding, LLC $ 462,500 Trafalgar Senior Apartments Trafalgar German American Bank Gratus Development, LLC $ 1,000,000 Vincent Village Revitalization Fort Wayne Three Rivers Federal Credit Union Vincent Village, Inc. $ 800,000 West Oak Street Housing Butler Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co. Inspiration Ministries, Inc. $ 1,000,000 Winding Way Townhomes Plainfield Merchants Bank of Indiana Radiant Communities Development Corporation $ 600,000



Michigan Projects

Project Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor Award Amount 4401 Rosa Parks Detroit Independent Bank Cinnaire Solutions Corporation $ 850,000 Archdale Senior Apartments Detroit Independent Bank CHN Housing Partners $ 1,000,000 Building Community – Phase III Grand Rapids Mercantile Bank Well House $ 200,000 Eastport Center Holland West Michigan Community Bank Gateway Mission $ 1,000,000 Family Housing Jackson County National Bank Jackson Interfaith Shelter $ 1,000,000 Fresh Start Housing Muskegon ChoiceOne Bank Fresh Coast Alliance $ 1,000,000 Gesu Senior Detroit Independent Bank MHT Housing, Inc. $ 700,000 Hope Village Grand Rapids Mercantile Bank Mel Trotter Ministries $ 1,000,000 Lighthouse Campus Housing Opportunity Center Pontiac Genisys Credit Union Lighthouse MI $ 1,000,000 Lincoln Avenue Lofts Port Huron Genisys Credit Union Community Housing Network, Inc. $ 500,000 Nelson School Apartments Muskegon Merchants Bank of Indiana Muskegon Housing Commission $ 1,000,000 Orchard Grove Apartments Flint Township ELGA Credit Union Communities First $ 1,000,000 Ottawa Townhomes Holland Macatawa Bank, NA Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity $ 500,000 Pleasant Hills East Grand Rapids Mercantile Bank Habitat for Humanity of Kent County $ 1,000,000 Preserve on Ash III Detroit CORE Community Partners The Community Builders, Inc. $ 750,000 Preston Townhomes Detroit ELGA Credit Union Cinnaire Solutions Corporation $ 387,500 Russell Woods Senior Living Community Detroit CORE Community Partners Icon Heritage Partners, LLC $ 962,500 Shea Ravines I Wyoming Independent Bank Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. $ 1,000,000



Out-of-District Projects

Project Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor Award Amount Greenway Cross Fitchburg, Wisc. Old National Bank Sunny Side Development $ 1,000,000 Hearthside Commons Neenah, Wisc. Merchants Bank of Indiana Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation $ 1,000,000 Mallard Apartments Placerville, Calif. Merchants Bank of Indiana Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation $ 750,000 Middletown Apartments Placerville, Calif. Merchants Bank of Indiana Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation $ 750,000



For more information on how FHLBank Indianapolis supports affordable housing and community development efforts across Indiana and Michigan, visit Community Programs at fhlbi.com.

Media contact information:

For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications at FHLBank Indianapolis, at jbingham@fhlbi.com.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.