Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis awards $34.1 million in Affordable Housing Program grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “the Bank”) today announced it has awarded $34.1 million in affordable housing grants through its Affordable Housing Program (AHP). Collectively, the grants will help fund 43 housing development projects. This year’s $34.1 million funding round comes close to the single-year Bank record for affordable housing project funding, which hit $34.6 million in 2024.

This year, FHLBank Indianapolis has awarded Affordable Housing Program grants to 43 housing projects, facilitating continued development of housing units that will be classified as affordable for low- to moderate-income households.

Since 1990, FHLBank Indianapolis has offered AHP grants to help fill funding gaps for the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties that provide housing affordable to individuals and households at the very low-, low-, and moderate-income levels. The Affordable Housing Program consists of one annual competitive round in which project sponsors, including non-profit organizations and developers, partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member institution to apply for grants of up to $1 million to support the cost of development.

“FHLBank Indianapolis is proud to offer reliable sources of funding via our Affordable Housing and other community programs through meaningful partnerships with member financial institutions and community stakeholders,” said President and CEO Brendan McGrath. “In order to help navigate challenges facing the housing industry, in 2025 our Affordable Housing Program will help fund the creation or rehabilitation of an additional 1,578 units of affordable housing.”

Notable 2025 highlights:

  • More than $34.1 million awarded
  • 43 projects funded
  • 3 projects supporting homeownership
  • Developing a total of 1,578 units of affordable housing


2025 Affordable Housing Program Award Recipients:
Indiana Projects

Project NameLocationMember Financial InstitutionProject SponsorAward Amount
21FlatsIndianapolisCentier BankFirefly Children and Family Alliance$500,000
Artesian PlaceMartinsvilleMerchants Bank of IndianaT&H Management Properties, LLC$750,000
Bluffton Senior ApartmentsBlufftonMerchants Bank of IndianaAffordable Housing Corporation of Marion, IN$690,000
BSV IIBlufftonOld National BankKeller Development, Inc.$600,000
Center CityLafayette1st Source BankHabitat for Humanity of Lafayette$600,000
Charlotte CoveFort WayneCommunity State BankKeller Development, Inc.$1,000,000
Daffodil HillMarengoFirst Savings BankBlue River Services$230,000
Deerpark/111 Lakeview Dr. ApartmentsGoshenLake City BankLaCasa, Inc.$221,005
Emergency Shelter FacilityGoshen1st Source BankBashor Children’s Home$1,000,000
Golden Villa Rental Rehab ProjectBatesvilleThe Napoleon State BankGolden Villa, Inc.$1,000,000
Ivy FlatsLa PorteHorizon BankHousing Opportunities, Inc.$1,000,000
Kokomo Rescue Mission RenovationKokomoFirst Farmers Bank & Trust Co.Kokomo Rescue Mission, Inc.$1,000,000
LaSalle Park HomesSouth BendMerchants Bank of IndianaLaSalle Park Homes, Inc.$1,000,000
New HorizonsIndianapolisThe National Bank of IndianapolisHorizon House, Inc.$1,000,000
NicholsSalemFirst Harrison BankBlue River Services, Inc.$300,000
North Dearborn Village IIIWest HarrisonThe Napoleon State BankLifetime Housing Group, Inc.$1,000,000
Senior Residences at Harrison CenterLawrenceMerchants Bank of IndianaPivotal GP Holding, LLC$462,500
Trafalgar Senior ApartmentsTrafalgarGerman American BankGratus Development, LLC$1,000,000
Vincent Village RevitalizationFort WayneThree Rivers Federal Credit UnionVincent Village, Inc.$800,000
West Oak Street HousingButlerBrotherhood Mutual Insurance Co.Inspiration Ministries, Inc.$1,000,000
Winding Way TownhomesPlainfieldMerchants Bank of IndianaRadiant Communities Development Corporation$600,000


Michigan Projects

Project NameLocationMember Financial InstitutionProject SponsorAward Amount
4401 Rosa ParksDetroitIndependent BankCinnaire Solutions Corporation$850,000
Archdale Senior ApartmentsDetroitIndependent BankCHN Housing Partners$1,000,000
Building Community – Phase IIIGrand RapidsMercantile BankWell House$200,000
Eastport CenterHollandWest Michigan Community BankGateway Mission$1,000,000
Family HousingJacksonCounty National BankJackson Interfaith Shelter$1,000,000
Fresh Start HousingMuskegonChoiceOne BankFresh Coast Alliance$1,000,000
Gesu SeniorDetroitIndependent BankMHT Housing, Inc.$700,000
Hope VillageGrand RapidsMercantile BankMel Trotter Ministries$1,000,000
Lighthouse Campus Housing Opportunity CenterPontiacGenisys Credit UnionLighthouse MI$1,000,000
Lincoln Avenue LoftsPort HuronGenisys Credit UnionCommunity Housing Network, Inc.$500,000
Nelson School ApartmentsMuskegonMerchants Bank of IndianaMuskegon Housing Commission$1,000,000
Orchard Grove ApartmentsFlint TownshipELGA Credit UnionCommunities First$1,000,000
Ottawa TownhomesHollandMacatawa Bank, NALakeshore Habitat for Humanity$500,000
Pleasant Hills EastGrand RapidsMercantile BankHabitat for Humanity of Kent County$1,000,000
Preserve on Ash IIIDetroitCORE Community PartnersThe Community Builders, Inc.$750,000
Preston TownhomesDetroitELGA Credit UnionCinnaire Solutions Corporation$387,500
Russell Woods Senior Living CommunityDetroitCORE Community PartnersIcon Heritage Partners, LLC$962,500
Shea Ravines IWyomingIndependent BankWoda Cooper Companies, Inc.$1,000,000


Out-of-District Projects

Project NameLocationMember Financial InstitutionProject SponsorAward Amount
Greenway CrossFitchburg, Wisc.Old National BankSunny Side Development$1,000,000
Hearthside CommonsNeenah, Wisc.Merchants Bank of IndianaWisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation$1,000,000
Mallard ApartmentsPlacerville, Calif.Merchants Bank of IndianaPacific Southwest Community Development Corporation$750,000
Middletown ApartmentsPlacerville, Calif.Merchants Bank of IndianaPacific Southwest Community Development Corporation$750,000


The complete list of 2025 Affordable Housing Program awards can also be found here.

For more information on how FHLBank Indianapolis supports affordable housing and community development efforts across Indiana and Michigan, visit Community Programs at fhlbi.com.

Media contact information:
For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications at FHLBank Indianapolis, at jbingham@fhlbi.com.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.


