The Community Solution and Camosun College Sign Memorandum Expanding Learning Opportunities Internationally

Chicago, IL, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria B.C., November 25, 2025 — The Community Solution Education System has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Camosun College opening opportunities to develop academic pathways for Camosun students to all six institutions within the nonprofit system.

“The Community Solution was founded with the belief that cooperation among colleges and universities benefits both students and institutions,” said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System. “This partnership with Camosun bridges educational opportunities internationally, allowing students to advance their professional goals and contribute to their communities in a meaningful way.”

The first of these is a formalized pathway for Camosun kinesiology students to access the Doctor of Chiropractic program at University of Western States (UWS).

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Camosun to develop pathways for students to further explore the field of chiropractic care,” said Nathan Long, Ed.D., president of UWS. “This partnership showcases our shared commitment to advancing whole-person health both in the U.S. and in Canada. As a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, we understand the critical role strategic relationships like this have in the advancement of student success and community impact. I look forward to seeing the relationship between UWS and Camosun blossom.”

The MoU will help establish a pathway for undergraduates to further their studies in chiropractic health care. The agreement creates a framework of benefits and collaborative offerings including the exchange of materials, joint research agendas and collection of data, and access to interdisciplinary grant opportunities. Additionally, Camosun kinesiology students enrolling in the chiropractic doctoral program at UWS are eligible to receive transfer credits for three courses (8.5 credits).

“We’re pleased to partner with The Community Solution to promote academic cooperation and provide opportunities for further education for Camosun College students,” said Carly Hall, Dean of Health Sciences and Human Service at Camosun College.

The Bachelor of Kinesiology program at Camosun is a four-year applied degree program that prepares students with the knowledge and skills to work in the fields of exercise physiology, kinesiology, exercise therapy, fitness, high-performance sport, adapted physical activity, health and community recreation.

The UWS Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) program is a rigorous, 12-quarter doctoral program designed to be completed in three years. Students learn from experienced faculty with practice experience and clinical training at the UWS campus in Portland, Ore. The UWS DC program qualifies graduates with the coursework required for licensure in the U.S. and Canada.

About University of Western States



For more than 120 years, University of Western States (UWS) has been at the forefront of whole person health, educating professionals in the areas of chiropractic medicine, naturopathic medicine, clinical nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, occupational therapy, and clinical mental health counseling. The university prepares graduates to help shape the future of health care by providing an education grounded in scientific rigor and empathetic understanding. Located in Portland, Oregon, UWS is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. University of Western States is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit UWS.edu.





About The Community Solution Education System

The Community Solution is the only fully integrated private, nonprofit higher education system in the United States. Founded in 2009 as TCS Education System, The Community Solution has grown to encompass six distinct communities—The Chicago School, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science University, and University of Western States. The Community Solution utilizes strategic partnerships to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions to maximize students’ educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

About Camosun College

Established in 1971, Camosun is one of the largest colleges in British Columbia with campuses on the territories of the lək̓ʷəŋən and W̱SÁNEĆ peoples. For over 50 years, Camosun has been delivering innovative, relevant and applied education, supporting communities, businesses and employers.

For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Carly Hall

Dean, School of Health Sciences and Human Services Camosun College

t: 250.370.4845

e: hallc@camosun.ca



Mason Liffmann

PR Manager

The Community Solution Education System

t :732.513.5060

e: mliffmann@tcsedsystem.edu





