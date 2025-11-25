AX-IT - Revolutionizing Inclusion with Disabled Workers Leading Eco-Friendly Composting

Avignon, Vaucluse, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AX-IT, a leader in advanced technological solutions for security, surveillance, and communication, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative that places disabled beneficiaries and workers at the forefront of eco-friendly composting efforts. In Monguilhem South West France, at the ESSOR facility, an innovative initiative is transforming collective composting into a lever for social and professional inclusion for people with disabilities.





Monguilhem Essor Compostage Team

Led by Lucas Aklil, a Master Composter and socio-educational support worker, this project establishes a unique link between ecology, work, inclusion and citizenship. The idea is simple: give an active role to ESSOR workers and beneficiaries in maintaining and monitoring the composting platform through an educative learning programme.

This space is not just a waste management area; it becomes a tool that values the abilities of each individual while meeting the requirements of the AGEC law, focused on combating waste and transitioning to a circular economy.

To facilitate these tasks, innovative composters made from recycled plastic have been installed. These devices are designed to withstand the elements and simplify the composting process. They enable people who require specific support to participate fully, while experiencing a sense of pride and usefulness.

Master Composter Lucas Aklil plays a vital role in this ecosystem. With his technical expertise and human approach, he guides disabled beneficiaries in learning the necessary skills for effective composting. He supports and motivates them, helping them develop new skills while strengthening their social inclusion.

At ESSOR, composting is not just an ecological solution; it's a source of social transformation. Organic waste becomes more than just a product to recycle; it becomes the heart of a model where ecology and inclusion intersect.

This project demonstrates that managing biological waste can drive a sustainable and inclusive dynamic. ESSOR shows that innovation can combine environmental respect and opportunities for workers with disabilities. It's a true inspiration for other organizations and communities seeking to balance ecology and human solidarity. Together, this initiative shows that every action for the planet can also be a step towards equity and inclusion.

This initiative not only underscores the ESSOR commitment to sustainability but also highlights the organisation's dedication to inclusivity and empowerment.

By empowering disabled workers to lead the charge in composting, ESSOR is setting a new standard for corporate responsibility and innovation. This initiative is designed to reduce waste and promote a greener future, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

For more information about AX-IT's initiatives and services, please visit their official website (below).

Company description

AX-IT is a specialist in cutting-edge technology solutions for security, surveillance, and communication. As a sector leader, we are committed to delivering top-notch services tailored to the needs of our clients, be they individuals or organizations. Our areas of expertise include: VoIP Telephony - Security Alarms - CCTV Surveillance - Network Cabling - Intercom Systems - Access Control Solutions









The Team at Monguilhem Essor Compostage with Lucas Aklil (middle)





Press inquiries

AX-IT

https://ax-it.eu/

Malik

axit@sfr.fr

+33 6 64 24 99 90

10 avenue de fontcouverte 84000 AVIGNON, France