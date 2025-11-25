UPDATED: PetVivo AI, Inc. Launches AI Platform Reducing Veterinary Client Acquisition Costs by 50-90%

Revolutionary PetVivo.ai Uses Nine AI Agents to Transform $150B Pet Care Market

Important Disclaimer: This updated press release replaces and supersedes the version issued earlier this morning, which should be disregarded due to inaccurate or incomplete information.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo AI, Inc., in cooperation with its parent PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) and affiliate PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., an emerging biomedical device company focused on commercializing groundbreaking medical products and therapeutics for horses and companion animals, today announced the launch of PetVivo.ai. PetVivo.ai is a new artificial intelligence platform that has demonstrated in beta testing to deliver a customer acquisition cost of $42.53—an approximate 50–90% reduction compared to the $80–$400 typically spent by veterinary practices. The platform generates qualified leads for $3 per pet parent (versus $15–$45 through traditional digital advertising) and uses automated AI engagement to convert these leads into paying customers.

This launch represents a significant evolution for PetVivo Holdings as the company augments its existing product portfolio with a scalable, AI-driven Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PetVivo.ai complements the Company’s medical device offerings by introducing recurring revenue, advanced digital capabilities, and a high-margin business model—delivering 80–90% gross margins with the potential for substantial long-term scalability.

The Problem

Although the pet care industry now exceeds $150 billion annually, veterinary practices face a widening gap in how they reach today’s pet owners. Gen Z and Millennial pet parents account for 57% of all pet owners and expect modern digital experiences, yet many practices still depend on outdated marketing methods such as TV advertising and direct mail.

"Veterinary practices spend $80–$400 per new client depending on their marketing approach," said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer. "Our AI generates qualified leads at just $3 each and converts them automatically. In our beta program, the median practice acquired 47 new clients over six months at a blended customer acquisition cost of $42.53—achieving approximately a 50–90% savings without the need for promotional discounting."

The Solution

PetVivo.ai solves this problem through a suite of nine specialized AI agents operating continuously: Client Discovery, Campaign Manager, Engagement, Analytics, Content Creation, Reputation, Compliance, ROI Optimization, and Practice Integration. Together, these agents connect veterinary practices with millions of engaged pet parents through a two-sided ecosystem, while also giving veterinarians a valuable tool to support diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Industry-Leading Economics

The platform’s economics were validated in a 50-practice beta program:

Lead Generation : $3 per qualified pet parent (vs. $15–$45 traditional)

: $3 per qualified pet parent (vs. $15–$45 traditional) Customer Acquisition Cost : $42.53 blended CAC (vs. $80–$400 typical)

: $42.53 blended CAC (vs. $80–$400 typical) Beta Results : 47 new clients median over 6 months (range: 12–124)

: 47 new clients median over 6 months (range: 12–124) Pricing : $1,999/month for the Professional tier

: $1,999/month for the Professional tier LTV/CAC Ratio : 25:1 (best-in-class)

: 25:1 (best-in-class) Payback Period : 1 month

: 1 month Gross Margins: 80–90%





Market Opportunity

PetVivo.ai serves a large and under-digitized market consisting of 30,000 U.S. veterinary practices and more than 100,000 practices worldwide. With increasing demand for modern, AI-driven client engagement solutions—and limited competition in this category—the platform is positioned for broad adoption across both independent clinics and multi-location hospital groups. The size of the addressable market and the recurring nature of SaaS subscriptions provide a substantial runway for long-term growth and expansion.

The Catalyst

The launch serves as a major catalyst for re-valuing the company as it transitions from traditional medical device revenue multiples (1–2x revenue) to AI SaaS multiples (15–30x revenue). Comparable companies such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Veeva Systems, and C3.ai trade at median multiples near 15x, suggesting potential 5–10x valuation upside as PetVivo.ai scales.

“We are expanding our capabilities beyond our established medical device operations by introducing a powerful AI SaaS platform,” added Mr. Lai. “As we continue to scale both sides of the business, we believe this positions the Company for broader recognition of the full value we are building.”

Competitive Advantages

PetVivo.ai holds a first-mover advantage with no direct AI competitors, strong two-sided network effects, and existing relationships with 1,200 veterinary clinic distributors (with plans to target in excess of an additional 7,000). Deep integrations with practice management systems further accelerate adoption and reduce onboarding friction.

Commercial Launch

Following successful beta testing, PetVivo.ai is now fully commercial with open sign-ups at www.petvivo.ai, a 14-day free trial, three pricing tiers, and both direct-sales and self-service onboarding.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

