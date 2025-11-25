Data and AI Leader EXL to host ‘IdeaTank’ innovation event at the Nasdaq MarketSite

More than 11,000 pitch ideas submitted from EXL employees globally

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to join EXL IdeaTank event

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it will hold its second annual IdeaTank event at the Nasdaq MarketSite on December 8, 2025. A celebration of EXL’s innovation-at-speed culture and AI-native workforce, the event features new data and AI pitch ideas submitted from EXL’s global employee base. Winning ideas receive funding and fast-track development resources to launch new capabilities and breakthrough client solutions.

Now in its second year, the 2025 IdeaTank has received more than 11,000 submissions from EXL employees, a seven-fold increase from the 2024 event. Last year’s winning team developed an AI-powered solution with the potential to improve fraud detection and prevention across the healthcare and insurance sectors, an area that remains a critical industry challenge. Since bringing the concept to market, the solution has now been integrated by multiple organizations, with others currently exploring how it could support their operations. This is a testament to the power of EXL’s IdeaTank – empowering employees across the business to advance EXL’s data and AI solutions that deliver tangible business impact for our clients.

“EXL was founded on the philosophy that there is always a better way. We believe in the power of disruptive ideas that reshape industries and unlock new value for our clients,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL chairman and chief executive officer. “IdeaTank empowers our AI-native workforce to innovate at speed, rapidly infusing AI into the heart of our business to enhance client experiences and deliver lasting value.”

Robert Herjavec, globally recognized entrepreneur and star of Shark Tank, will join EXL’s IdeaTank event to hear firsthand from the finalist behind this year’s most innovative ideas. Herjavec will share his perspectives on entrepreneurship, innovation and scaling breakthrough concepts before sitting down for a fireside chat with Kapoor. The conversation will explore the future of data and AI-led transformation and the role AI is playing in shaping the next generation of industry solutions.

This year’s IdeaTank submissions span a diverse range of themes and use cases, including groundbreaking concepts in AI and data solutions, innovations in medical data applications and suggestions to enhance existing capabilities within EXL. This year’s event finale will give finalists the unique opportunity to pitch their concepts in-person to the panel of judges. The winning ideas will receive strategic support, mentorship and investment to bring these visionary concepts to life.

“Innovation moves fastest when talented people are empowered to push boundaries and that’s exactly what EXL’s IdeaTank is all about,” said Herjavec. “I’m excited to learn from the finalists, hear their bold ideas and dive into a great conversation with Rohit about how vision and execution come together to create real world impact.”

IdeaTank was brought to life by EXL’s leadership team and EXL Ventures Lab’s mission to empower experimentation and forward-looking product and solution development throughout the company.

Learn more about how EXL is making AI real for business, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

