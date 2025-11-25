Resume Mansion launches a sleek new website offering personalized resume writing services and improved interactive client portal

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Resume Mansion, a leading US based resume writing and career guidance service, proudly announced the launch of their new website. This newly designed website is created with the aim of bringing users an enhanced, personalized experience to purchase tailored job search material to equip them for the modern competitive job market.

This new and sleek website features powerful new additions that give the user better control of their package selection. The cutting-edge design features are built to enhance your user experience within the website whether you are a recent grad or a seasoned executive.

What’s new on Resume Mansion:

Build your own package: Clients are now able to fully customize their order by mixing and matching any number of resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles to fit their job search needs.

Seamless upgrades: Experiencing buyer’s regret about missing a cover letter with your package? No problem. You can now add new services mid-process without losing your progress within the platform.

24-hour resume review: Resume Mansion offers expert feedback on your current resume, fast. Submit your resume to the new website for a detailed professional critique within one business day.

Interactive client portal: The new design allows users to track the progress of their order real-time and communicate efficiently with their resume writer. With this advantage, you stay informed every step of the way.

User-friendly design: The refreshed interface of Resume Mansion allows users to experience a smooth process, from their laptop or mobile device, empowering them with job search tools on the go.



“We always believe that career advancement must be accessible and stress-free,” said Vinuri Herath, Business Development Manager of Resume Mansion. “This new version of our website allows us to do just that. Now, we are able to move forward with customization, transparency, and professionalism.

Resume Mansion has a proven track record of helping over 500,000 US job seekers with ATS-optimized resumes, personalized cover letters, and impactful LinkedIn makeovers. This update of the business’s website marks a new chapter in Resume Mansion’s commitment to career excellence.

Why Resume Mansion stands out:

What makes Resume Mansion different is the level of control and transparency it gives to clients. Unlike other services, you can build your own package, make upgrades at any time, and track your project in real time through the client portal. This simple and flexible process makes job searching easier and more effective.

Visit the new website at www.resumemansion.com and experience the revolutionary future of resume writing for yourself today.

Media Contact:

Thusitha Thennakoon

Director

Email: info@resumemansion.com

Website: www.resumemansion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af4222a-1876-4588-b9f2-35cc3e3a5ae7