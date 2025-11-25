Drilling Programs Define New Zones as Gold Still Targets $5,000

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary — Gold explorers are reporting high-grade intercepts across multiple jurisdictions as November drilling programs advance systematic resource expansion efforts[1]. The sector is experiencing a resurgent era for precious metals with gold up approximately 60% year-to-date, creating favorable conditions for companies executing multi-phase drilling campaigns and development programs[2]. Against this backdrop, companies advancing resource definition through active drilling while securing major partnerships are capturing investor attention, including Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF), K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF), and Loncor Gold Inc. (TSX: LN) (OTCQX: LONCF).

Leading investment banks project gold reaching between $4,400 and $5,300 per ounce by late 2026, with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both forecasting $5,055 targets driven by sustained central bank accumulation[3]. Major producers are expanding exploration commitments through earn-in agreements totaling tens of millions in planned expenditures[4], creating favorable conditions for companies advancing drill-defined resources while established operations ramp production capacity to capture expanding margins.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has received a Q3 2025 exploration update from Barrick Mining’s Bulyanhulu operation, detailing significant progress across six licenses acquired from LVG in 2022 under an Asset Purchase Agreement. The work advances the search for Bulyanhulu-style mineralization within the Tembo Inlier, with exploration spending now totaling US$6.66 million of a committed US$9 million program—positioning LVG shareholders for potential contingent payments tied to future discoveries.

During Q3, Bulyanhulu completed 94 line-kilometers of gradient array induced polarization surveying, with results being integrated into updated structural and stratigraphic models. Aircore drilling also commenced at the Enze target, with 19 holes totaling 419 meters completed to date as part of a planned 945-hole, 30,750-meter program. Early logging has identified a 15-meter regolith profile over basalt and felsic tuff sequences, including quartz-veined and moderately foliated argillite intercalations. Additional diamond and RC drilling is now being planned along the Itetemia trend, targeting potential repetitions of the Reef 1 and Reef 2 horizons that could indicate major gold systems.

"The Q3 results from Barrick highlight a systematic and technically strong approach to unlocking the Tembo geology," said David Scott, Managing Director Tanzania & Director of Lake Victoria Gold. "The GAIP survey, the extensive aircore program, and the planned diamond and RC drilling all target the same core objective—vectoring toward Bulyanhulu-style mineralization within the Inlier."

Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, LVG retains exposure to up to US$45 million in contingent milestone payments from Barrick, subject to future discoveries or defined resource thresholds on the sold licenses. With Barrick and the Government of Tanzania now two-thirds through the committed exploration spend, the technical work is advancing toward critical decision points that could unlock significant value for LVG shareholders without drawing on the company's own treasury.

In parallel, Lake Victoria Gold continues to advance its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project, where a second drill rig was recently mobilized to accelerate a 4,000-meter program at Area C. The company has also secured critical regulatory milestones, including an agreement in principle with the Government of Tanzania on the statutory 16% free carried interest framework and environmental approval of its Updated Environmental and Social Management Plan.

With gold prices above $4,300 per ounce, Lake Victoria Gold is executing a dual-track strategy: developing Imwelo toward first production within 12 months of construction while maintaining optionality through Barrick's fully funded exploration at Tembo. Recent financing totaling $8 million supports work programs designed to activate the pre-paid forward purchase facility with Monetary Metals, enabling non-dilutive construction financing at Tanzania's next emerging gold producer.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) has reported exceptional results from its 2025 diamond drilling program at the flagship Golden Saddle deposit in Yukon, with hole WHTGS25D0218A intersecting 6.89 g/t gold over 50.2 metres through the main zone, representing one of the best intervals ever drilled on the property. The same hole successfully intersected the high-grade footwall breccia target, returning 6.89 g/t gold over 2.8 meters, while also confirming mineralization in the hanging wall with 0.75 g/t over 3.00 meters.

"These high-grade results exceeded our expectations and further demonstrate the exceptional potential of our Flagship Project which already ranks as one of the highest-grade undeveloped open pittable gold deposits in Canada," said David D'Onofrio, CEO of White Gold Corp. "Intersecting one of the best intervals ever reported from the property, while confirming additional mineralized zones in the hanging wall and footwall, underscores the robust nature of this deposit and is just one example of the significant opportunity to further expand and enhance our resource base."

The company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits containing an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources, with significant expansion potential. Two additional holes on Golden Saddle and two holes on the Arc deposit are pending assays, with the fully funded work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF) has delivered record financial results for Q3 2025, including a record net cash balance of $131.2 million and quarterly revenue of $177.5 million, an increase of 45% from Q3 2024. The company produced 44,323 ounces gold equivalent in the quarter, achieving strong metallurgical recoveries of 95.0% for gold and 94.6% for copper, with cash costs of $694 per ounce gold and AISC of $1,254 per ounce gold.

"The third quarter was highly successful, marked by the successful construction of the new 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum Stage 3 Process Plant under budget, multiple financial records, strong operational results and the advancement of several projects to set the Company up for success in the near and long-term," said John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer of K92 Mining Inc. "Financially, the Company is in the strongest position in our history, with a record $185 million in cash and cash equivalents, including a record net cash position of $131 million, while also continuing to invest heavily in the Stage 3 and 4 Expansions."



Construction of the Stage 3 Expansion Process Plant at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea is complete and was delivered under budget, with first commercial grade gold-copper-silver concentrate completed in mid-October and commissioning on schedule for November 2025. With 90% of Stage 3 Expansion growth capital either spent or committed and remaining on budget, the company is well-positioned for continued growth, while exploration activity has ramped up to five rigs at Arakompa, one rig at Wera, and six rigs focused on expansion at Kora and Judd.

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSX: LN) (OTCQX: LONCF) has announced multiple mineralized intersections from its deep drilling program at the Adumbi deposit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with borehole LADD031 intersecting 12.72 metres grading 8.56 g/t gold, 12.10 metres grading 1.67 g/t gold, 15.00 metres grading 1.88 g/t gold and 3.23 metres grading 5.98 g/t gold. The company's Adumbi deposit hosts an indicated mineral resource of 1.88 million ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 1.78 million ounces of gold within a USD$1,600 per ounce open pit shell.

"Core hole LADD031 was situated below the open pit shell in the northwest of the Adumbi deposit and intersected several mineralized zones at a vertical depth of 570 metres below surface and approximately 265 metres below the USD1,600 pit shell outline on section," said John Barker, CEO of Loncor Gold Inc. "The total true thickness of the banded ironstone formation (BIF) package which hosts the gold mineralization was 132 metres which demonstrates that the BIF is still thick and well mineralized at this depth, towards the projected northwest edge of the Adumbi deposit."

The drilling results demonstrate that the gold-hosting banded ironstone formation remains thick and well mineralized at depth, toward the projected northwest edge of the deposit, supporting the potential for underground mineral resource expansion below the open pit shell. Loncor is focused on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the team has over two decades of experience operating in the region.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”). Neither BAY nor MIQ has been paid for the mention of White Gold Corp. nor do we own any shares of White Gold Corp. Neither BAY nor MIQ has been paid for the mention of K92 Mining Inc. nor do we own any shares of K92 Mining Inc. Neither BAY nor MIQ has been paid for the mention of Loncor Gold Inc. nor do we own any shares of Loncor Gold Inc. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company Cautionary Note on Production Decision: The Company cautions that it has not completed a feasibility study on the Imwelo Project that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Company’s production decision. In particular, there is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that planned production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, but are not limited to, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational or permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED