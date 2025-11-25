Thousands to Gather on Thanksgiving Morning for SOME’s 24th Annual Trot for Hunger 5K Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. — SOME’s 24th Annual Trot for Hunger 5K — the District’s largest and only official turkey trot — returns to Freedom Plaza this Thanksgiving morning, bringing together thousands of runners, families, and community partners for a day of celebration and purpose. The beloved holiday tradition raises critical funds for SOME (So Others Might Eat), the D.C. nonprofit providing food, housing, healthcare, job training, and other vital services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty.

This year’s event features a 5K run/walk, the popular Little Turkey 1-Miler Kids’ Run, live entertainment, festive costumes, and appearances from local leaders and longtime partners. All proceeds fuel SOME’s Whole Person Care model, which delivers comprehensive, dignity-centered support 365 days a year — including daily hot meals, affordable housing, medical and behavioral health care, and career training through SOME’s Center for Employment Training.

“Every step taken at the Trot for Hunger directly supports our mission to restore hope, stability, and dignity for our neighbors,” said Troy Swanda, Interim President & CEO of SOME. “On a day when so many gather to give thanks, this event reminds us of the power of community and compassion.”

