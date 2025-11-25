Market Theory Announces Founder, Top Brand Strategist Lechon Kirb Appointed as Director of Partnerships for TEDxOrlando

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Theory, a brand strategy consultancy, announced today that its founder, brand strategist and advisor Lechon Kirb, has been appointed Director of Partnerships for TEDxOrlando—a key addition to the leadership team as TEDx returns to the city for the first time since 2017. TEDxOrlando is an independently organized TEDx event licensed by TED. In this role, he'll be guiding partnership development and supporting the event’s renewed vision. His work sits at the intersection of brand and culture, connecting ideas to the audiences that move them.





Lechon Kirb, brand strategist and Director of Partnerships for TEDxOrlando.





With nearly two decades of experience working with top industry experts, Kirb is known for his ability to recognize relevance, elevate emerging voices, and identify ideas with the potential to shift perspectives. His insights on brand strategy and positioning will inform TEDxOrlando’s partnership initiatives.

“Orlando is full of untold stories, bold voices, and people building the future in real time,” Kirb said. “TEDx is where relevance meets possibility. My work has always centered on elevating creative ideas, and now, the focus is on connecting the right partners and supporting a platform that reflects the ambition and brilliance of this city.”

“Lechon brings a rare combination of strategic instinct and cultural insight,” said Michael Wong, Partner Success Manager. “His ability to connect brands with meaningful ideas will be a major force in shaping how TEDxOrlando engages partners and expands its impact across the city.”

He joins a leadership team led by Managing Director and Licensee Liam Rogers and Director of Speaker Curation Nick Rogers, who bring nearly a decade of experience running successful TEDx events worldwide, and Executive Producer, Dr. Carrie Rose, who brings as wealth of knowlege to the groundbreaking platform.

TEDxOrlando is also supported by an exceptional team of experts who'll help bring the event’s mission to life.

TEDx, a global initiative operating in more than 170 countries, generates over 3 billion annual views across its talks, reinforcing the significance of Orlando’s reemergence on the TEDx map and the opportunity it represents for organizations looking to invest in creativity, education, and community engagement.

As the team prepares its largest relaunch in nearly a decade, partnerships will play a central role in supporting expanded programming, elevating new voices, and shaping long-term opportunities for creators and innovators across the city. Early partnership conversations are already underway, and the team is actively engaging organizations seeking meaningful visibility and alignment with a global stage.

Ideal partners include companies and institutions working in technology, gaming, digital media, entertainment, life sciences, aerospace, financial and professional services, education, and hospitality, particularly those shaping Orlando’s fast-growing creative and innovation economy and looking to align with a global ideas platform.

Partnership Inquiries Now Open

Organizations interested in partnering with TEDxOrlando can support the return of world-class ideas programming to Orlando, helping bring diverse voices to the community and contribute to one of Orlando's most anticipated creative events.

The event’s official date and venue will be announced soon.

Partnership inquiries:

partnerships@tedxorlando.live