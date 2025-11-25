Toll Brothers Offering Sneak Peek Tours of Woodinville Square Model Homes in Woodinville, Washington

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Seattle-area community, Woodinville Square, is offering sneak peek tours of its model homes ahead of the public grand opening event scheduled for Jan. 17, 2026. Interested home shoppers are invited to schedule tours between Nov. 29 and Dec. 14 by calling 844-845-5263.

Located in the heart of downtown Woodinville, Woodinville Square by Toll Brothers is a sophisticated community of luxury townhomes in the picturesque Sammamish River Valley. Offering stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom designs with spacious floor plans ranging from 1,510 to over 2,017 square feet, these beautifully crafted homes include one- or two-car garages, 3 to 4 stories, and serene rooftop decks on select models. Pricing begins from the mid-$800,000s.





"Woodinville Square is the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Woodinville’s vibrant wine district," said Todd Callahan, Toll Brothers Regional President in the West. "These sneak peek tours will provide home shoppers the exclusive opportunity to preview the exceptional designs and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for before our public grand opening event."

From its prime location, residents can enjoy direct access to the developing 42-mile Eastrail trail system for recreation and commuting, connecting Woodinville to Kirkland, Bellevue, and Redmond. The community is also just steps from The Schoolhouse District, offering retail, dining, and wine tasting rooms, and is minutes from upscale shopping and entertainment in Bothell and Kirkland.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Woodinville Square will benefit from being part of the top-rated Northshore School District, with access to Hollywood Hill Elementary, Leota Middle School, and Woodinville High School.

The community is located at 13301 NE 175th Place in Woodinville. For more information on Woodinville Square by Toll Brothers and to schedule a sneak peek tour, call 844-845-5263 or visit WoodinvilleSquare.com.

