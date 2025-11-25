BAX Class Action Reminder – Robbins LLP Reminds Baxter International Stockholders with of the Opportunity to Lead the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is a global company that develops, manufactures, and markets medical products used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

What is the class period? February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Baxter International, Inc. because the Company Mislead Investors Regarding the Safety of its Novum LVP.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations? According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the Novum LVP (a device used for the controlled delivery of intravenous (“IV”) fluids that carry medications, blood products, and nutrients to patients) suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (b) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (c) Baxter’s attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (d) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (e) based on the foregoing, Baxter’s statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 31, 2025, Baxter announced the suspension of all new Novum LVP sales, informing investors that it would “voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP” and that the Company was “unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation for Novum LVPs.” On this news, Baxter stock dropped 22.4%, closing at $21.76 on July 31, 2025.

What are the next steps? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Baxter International, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 15, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

