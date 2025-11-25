PRMB Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Primo Brands Corporation Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company: Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) purports to be a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, offering responsibly sourced products across multiple formats, channels, and price points, and for a wide range of consumer occasions. Its products are distributed in every U.S. state and in Canada.

Who is part of the class the case represents? The case purportedly represents stockholders who purchased or otherwise acquired (i) the common stock of Primo Water Corporation between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, and/or (ii) the common stock of Primo Brands Corporation between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025.

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who fall within the class because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding the merger between Primo Water Corporation and Blue Triton Brands.

The Allegations: According to the complaint, on June 17, 2024, Primo Water and Blue Triton Brands announced they had agreed to merge in a “[t]ransformative all-stock transaction” and that the combined company is expected to have “significant financial and operating leverage” and “enhanced distribution capabilities” that positioned the combined company “for sustained long-term growth.” The deal closed on November 8, 2025.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants spoke positively about the merger and merger integration process; however, the merger integration between the companies was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover, contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that the execution was “flawless,” the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company’s financial results.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 6, 2025, Primo Brands revealed that it was replacing its CEO and that the Company was slashing its full year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. During the corresponding conference call, the newly appointed CEO admitted that the Company “probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration work streams” and that “[t]here’s no doubt that speed impacted our ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption.” On this news, the price of the Company’s common stock declined $8.20 per share, or more than 36%, from a close of $22.66 per share on November 5, 2025, to close at $14.46 per share on November 7, 2025, wiping out $2.0 billion in market capitalization in two trading days.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Primo Brands Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by January 12, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

