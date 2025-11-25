Correction: Transgene Announces the Temporary Suspension of Trading of its Shares on Euronext Paris

Strasbourg, France, November 25, 2025, 7:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) has requested Euronext Paris to suspend trading of its shares (ISIN: FR0005175080) as of Wednesday, November 26, 2025, before the markets open, pending the publication of the results of its capital increase.

Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at the opening of the markets.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company that designs and develops immunotherapy products for cancer treatment. Transgene's portfolio consists of several viral vector-based immunotherapies in clinical development. TG4050, the Company's lead candidate, is the first individualized treatment from the myvac® platform and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept in patients with head and neck cancer treated in an adjuvant setting. The company is developing other viral vector-based candidates such as BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the patented virus of the invir.IO® platform, which is in clinical development. The company is conducting other research programs based on its viral vector technology to support the development of its portfolio of candidates.

With myvac®, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with innovative, patient-specific immunotherapy. This immunotherapy makes it possible to integrate tumor mutations identified and selected using artificial intelligence provided by its partner NEC into a viral vector.

Invir.IO®, a platform developed from Transgene's expertise in viral vector engineering, enables the design of a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

