Artesa Build & Design expands to meet South Florida’s growing demand for luxury remodeling

Miami, Florida, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesa Build & Design, a woman-owned, BBB-accredited, NKBA and NAHB member, award-winning remodeling contractor, today announced the expansion of its operations to serve the growing demand for luxury home remodeling and design services across South Florida. Homeowners in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties can now access Artesa’s signature blend of craftsmanship, design expertise, and customer-focused project management.





Danielle Raphael, owner and lead designer of Artesa Build & Design

With this expansion, Artesa aims to bring its proven remodeling model refined through years of success in Texas to one of the nation’s fastest-growing home improvement markets. The move includes new partnerships with local suppliers and licensed trade professionals to ensure projects meet both state and municipal building standards.

A reputation built on design and craftsmanship

Founded more than a decade ago, Artesa Build & Design has completed hundreds of kitchen, bathroom, and full-home remodels known for their detail, functionality, and lasting quality. The company’s approach centers on collaboration, with in-house designers guiding each client through materials, layouts, and finishes to ensure that every project reflects the homeowner’s lifestyle.

“Our expansion into South Florida is a natural next step,” said Danielle Raphael, owner and lead designer of Artesa Build & Design. “We’ve seen increasing demand from clients who value the same attention to detail and transparency that define our work in Houston. We’re excited to bring that same experience to South Florida homeowners.”

Services available in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade

Artesa’s expanded service portfolio in South Florida includes:

Luxury kitchen remodeling – open-concept layouts, custom cabinetry, and quartz or natural stone countertops

Bathroom renovations – spa-style designs, freestanding tubs, and modern walk-in showers

Full-home renovations – cohesive upgrades that improve comfort, energy efficiency, and resale value

Structural remodeling – wall removal, re-layout design, and compliance with local permitting requirements

Outdoor living enhancements – patios and exterior updates suited to South Florida’s climate





Each project is supported by licensed professionals for electrical, plumbing, and HVAC work, ensuring safety and code compliance from start to finish.

Recognized for excellence

Artesa holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The company has also earned the Best of Houzz (Design & Service), Angi Super Service Award, and Thumbtack Top Pro recognitions for multiple consecutive years—reflecting its commitment to consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

Bringing proven processes to a new market

As part of its South Florida expansion, Artesa is introducing its structured remodeling process to simplify large-scale renovations. Each project begins with an on-site consultation and 3D design rendering to help homeowners visualize the finished space. Itemized proposals and clear timelines keep clients informed from the first day of planning through completion.

The company will operate through a combination of local partnerships and management oversight from its Houston headquarters, ensuring that the same systems, design standards, and quality controls apply to every Florida project.

Focus on trust and compliance

In accordance with South Florida building requirements, Artesa coordinates all necessary engineering drawings and building permits for structural changes, including wall removals and plumbing or electrical modifications. Homeowners benefit from a single point of contact throughout the process, minimizing delays and ensuring full regulatory compliance.

“Remodeling a home can be stressful, especially when you’re unsure about codes or permits,” added Raphael. “Our clients appreciate that we handle every step from design to approval to construction so they can focus on enjoying the transformation.”

Artesa Build & Design - Final work

About Artesa Build & Design

Artesa Build & Design is a luxury remodeling contractor specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and full-home renovations. Founded in Texas and now expanding into South Florida, the company combines design expertise with licensed construction management to deliver projects that balance beauty, function, and reliability.

Artesa maintains active memberships with the BBB, NKBA, and NAHB, and has earned multiple service and design awards from Houzz, Angi, and Thumbtack.

Website: www.buildwithartesa.com

Phone: (713) 396-3431

Email: info@buildwithartesa.com





Media contact



Artesa Build & Design

Attn: Danielle Raphael

info@buildwithartesa.com

(713) 396-3431







