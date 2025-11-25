URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Income

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced record net income of $116.4 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.28 for the three months ended October 31, 2025. For the nine months ended October 31, 2025, net income was a record $368.7 million and earnings per diluted share were $4.01.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2025, increased 12.3% to a record $1.53 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 9.6%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 8.0%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in both digital channel sales and retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 12.5% at Urban Outfitters, 7.6% at Anthropologie and 4.1% at Free People. Subscription segment net sales increased by 48.7% primarily driven by a 42.2% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 7.6% driven by an 8.4% increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2025, total Company net sales increased 11.5% to a record $4.36 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 8.0%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 6.1%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 6.8% at Anthropologie, 6.4% at Urban Outfitters and 4.7% at Free People. Subscription segment net sales increased by 53.4% primarily driven by a 47.3% increase in average active subscribers in the current period versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15.7% driven by a 16.8% increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

“We are pleased to report record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the quarter,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Trends observed last quarter have remained consistent with broad-based comparable sales growth and robust results in the Retail, Subscription, and Wholesale segments. These results underscore the strength of our diversified business model, which enables us to continue capturing market share, and drive consistent long-term growth,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and nine-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales by brand Anthropologie $ 634,828 $ 587,923 $ 1,811,713 $ 1,683,408 Free People 399,272 365,857 1,167,398 1,049,677 Urban Outfitters 339,848 300,577 946,524 887,550 Nuuly 144,629 97,232 407,915 265,870 Menus & Venues 10,773 10,266 30,056 28,041 Total Company $ 1,529,350 $ 1,361,855 $ 4,363,606 $ 3,914,546 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,296,454 $ 1,182,557 $ 3,716,233 $ 3,441,698 Subscription Segment 144,629 97,232 407,915 265,870 Wholesale Segment 88,267 82,066 239,458 206,978 Total Company $ 1,529,350 $ 1,361,855 $ 4,363,606 $ 3,914,546



For the three months ended October 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 31 basis points compared to the three months ended October 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 13.3% to $563.3 million from $497.3 million. For the nine months ended October 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 135 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 15.7% to $1.62 billion from $1.40 billion. The increase in gross profit rate for both periods was primarily due to improved Retail segment markdowns driven by lower markdowns at Urban Outfitters and Free People and leverage in store occupancy costs due to the increase in comparable Retail segment net sales, partially offset by deleverage in initial merchandise costs. The increase in gross profit dollars for both periods was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate. Additionally, during the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025, the Company recorded store impairment charges of $2.0 million, and during the nine months ended October 31, 2024, the Company recorded store impairment and lease abandonment charges of $4.6 million.

As of October 31, 2025, total inventory increased by $46.5 million, or 5.9%, compared to total inventory as of October 31, 2024. Total Retail segment inventory increased by 6.3% and comparable Retail segment inventory increased by 7.4%. Wholesale segment inventory was flat. The increase in Retail segment inventory was due to increased sales.

For the three months ended October 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $50.4 million, or 13.7%, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses deleveraged 32 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the three months ended October 31, 2024. For the nine months ended October 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $121.1 million, or 11.5%, compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were essentially flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2024. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2025, was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, partially offset by leverage in store payroll expenses due to the Retail segment stores net sales growth. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses for both periods was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2025, was 23.6%, compared to 24.2% in the three months ended October 31, 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2025, was 22.2%, compared to 23.6% in the nine months ended October 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025, was primarily attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings and the release of certain valuation allowances.

Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2025, was a record $116.4 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.28. Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2025, was a record $368.7 million and earnings per diluted share were $4.01.

On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.3 million shares for approximately $152 million. During the twelve months ended January 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares for approximately $52 million. As of October 31, 2025, 14.7 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the nine months ended October 31, 2025, the Company opened a total of 41 new retail locations including: 25 Free People stores (including 13 FP Movement stores), 9 Anthropologie stores and 7 Urban Outfitters stores; and closed 6 retail locations including: 4 Urban Outfitters stores and 2 Free People stores.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 258 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 253 Free People stores (including 76 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 248 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 9 Menus & Venues restaurants; 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of October 31, 2025. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is primarily a women’s apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company’s own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company’s Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company’s Free People and FP Movement brands.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,529,350 $ 1,361,855 $ 4,363,606 $ 3,914,546 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 964,034 864,536 2,743,065 2,510,956 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 1,989 — 1,989 4,601 Gross profit 563,327 497,319 1,618,552 1,398,989 Selling, general and administrative expenses 419,008 368,628 1,171,619 1,050,539 Income from operations 144,319 128,691 446,933 348,450 Other income, net 8,126 7,141 26,658 20,816 Income before income taxes 152,445 135,832 473,591 369,266 Income tax expense 36,005 32,921 104,939 87,105 Net income $ 116,440 $ 102,911 $ 368,652 $ 282,161 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.12 $ 4.08 $ 3.04 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.10 $ 4.01 $ 2.99 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 89,706,922 92,270,583 90,360,467 92,819,987 Diluted 91,288,124 93,857,850 91,962,187 94,511,989 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 63.1 % 63.5 % 62.9 % 64.2 % Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 0.1 % — 0.0 % 0.1 % Gross profit 36.8 % 36.5 % 37.1 % 35.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 27.4 % 27.1 % 26.9 % 26.8 % Income from operations 9.4 % 9.4 % 10.2 % 8.9 % Other income, net 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Income before income taxes 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.9 % 9.4 % Income tax expense 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.2 % Net income 7.6 % 7.6 % 8.4 % 7.2 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) October 31, January 31, October 31, 2025 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,600 $ 290,481 $ 182,516 Marketable securities 305,133 319,949 340,445 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $976, $1,384 and $1,423, respectively 95,990 74,014 96,977 Inventory 839,793 621,146 793,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 210,480 187,206 224,070 Total current assets 1,757,996 1,492,796 1,637,332 Property and equipment, net 1,429,403 1,331,077 1,324,545 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,017,499 942,666 947,150 Marketable securities 351,843 410,208 240,237 Other assets 350,281 342,733 336,519 Total Assets $ 4,907,022 $ 4,519,480 $ 4,485,783 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 381,752 $ 295,767 $ 363,187 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 223,867 227,149 228,443 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 559,458 552,763 533,915 Total current liabilities 1,165,077 1,075,679 1,125,545 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 960,222 871,209 879,362 Other non-current liabilities 77,611 101,088 127,953 Total Liabilities 2,202,910 2,047,976 2,132,860 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 89,712,460, 92,281,748 and 92,275,849 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital 14,411 15,067 7,529 Retained earnings 2,721,181 2,503,068 2,382,767 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,489 ) (46,640 ) (37,382 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,704,112 2,471,504 2,352,923 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,907,022 $ 4,519,480 $ 4,485,783





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 368,652 $ 282,161 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 94,359 86,031 Non-cash lease expense 160,627 162,466 Provision for deferred income taxes 5,325 3,335 Share-based compensation expense 22,674 23,366 Amortization of tax credit investment 12,880 12,872 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 1,989 4,601 Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 419 1,553 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (20,385 ) (29,682 ) Inventory (214,789 ) (242,190 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,171 ) (52,548 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 91,893 113,773 Operating lease liabilities (182,288 ) (183,376 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 312,185 182,362 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (191,447 ) (144,052 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (304,592 ) (267,276 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 382,318 309,178 Net cash used in investing activities (113,721 ) (102,150 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 928 851 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (151,935 ) (52,262 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (21,738 ) (15,264 ) Tax credit investment liability payments (12,796 ) (6,220 ) Net cash used in financing activities (185,541 ) (72,895 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,196 (3,122 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,119 4,195 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 290,481 178,321 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 306,600 $ 182,516





