Peloton Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) announced today that Peter Stern, Chief Executive Officer & President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 3, 2025 at 1:30 PM EST.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

About Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment and wellness solutions, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@onepeloton.com