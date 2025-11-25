Giga Metals Announces Positive Geophysical Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Lendrum, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) today announced receipt of results from the recent Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey at Turnagain, interpreted by Matthew Penney, President of Hardrock Geophysics.

Highlights:

Geophysics program completed on underexplored Attic Zone

MT exploits resistivity contrast to map geometry of ultramafic intrusive complex

Data supports up-facing structural orientation, untested basal contact









Figure 1: The initial MT lines were positioned over the large copper-in-soils anomaly in the Attic Zone, which is also prospective for PGE mineralization.

“This is the first step of a methodical program exploring for copper, platinum and palladium in the Attic Zone of the Turnagain ultramafic complex,” said Mr. Lendrum. “The MT worked well in this environment to define geometry and reveal previously unknown features.”

“MT is the perfect tool to exploit the strong resistivity contrast between the ultramafic complex and the surrounding sedimentary rocks to a significant depth,” said Dr. Stephen Beresford, who is advising on the exploration program. “We now have a high degree of confidence that the Turnagain intrusion geometry is in-place and up-facing, that the basal contact is untested, and the marginal contacts are untested to any significant depth.”





Figure 2: 3D view of Line 1 with shallow penetrating airborne EM data draped on topography. This supports the interpretation that the intrusive is in its original, upright position. The basal contact is untested, and marginal contacts are mostly untested.





Figure 3: 3D view of Line 2 with shallow penetrating EM data draped on topography. The historic airborne EM did not penetrate deeply enough to register the previously unknown low resistivity anomaly, which will require further investigation.

“Dr. Beresford has recommended further MT lines to delineate the intrusive geometry to the northwest and southeast to constrain the search volume for further work,” said Mr. Lendrum. “These will be followed by EM surveys to help prioritize the drill targets. Our recently completed financing will fund this geophysical program into the Spring of 2026.”

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

Technical information herein has been reviewed and approved by Greg Ross, P.Geo. Mr. Ross is the Project Manager for Giga Metals and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

