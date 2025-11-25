Wounded Warriors Family Support Launches “Light Up America for Our Heroes” to Unite the Nation on Giving Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) proudly announces the national launch of Light Up America for Our Heroes, a Giving Tuesday initiative designed to bring the country together in gratitude, reflection and support for the wounded veterans who carried our nation through its hardest moments.

This year’s campaign calls on Americans everywhere to take part in a coast-to-coast show of unity. Supporters can “light” their state on the WWFS Freedom Map with a Giving Tuesday contribution, symbolizing restored independence, renewed hope and life changing support for combat wounded veterans.

States rise through honor tiers including Bronze Star, Silver Star, Purple Heart and Medal of Honor, with the Gold Freedom Bell ringing every time the nation reaches a $250,000 milestone.

A National Moment of Honor Inspired by the Stories in the Campaign Video

The Light Up America for Our Heroes campaign video draws viewers into the reality faced by wounded warriors and their families. The video features:

A single flame that becomes a symbol of remembrance

Veterans reclaiming independence through adaptive mobility support

Caregivers carrying the weight behind every warrior

Families rebuilding life after injury

The nation’s collective responsibility is to say, “We see you. We remember you. We stand with you.”





Powerful visuals of candles, bells, families, and veterans reclaiming freedom anchor the message that this campaign is more than fundraising. It is a moment of national remembrance and unity.

A Mission of Gratitude and National Responsibility

WWFS CEO & President Kate McCauley emphasized the profound importance of supporting veterans long after their service.

“Our wounded veterans and their families carry burdens most Americans never see,” McCauley said. “Light Up America for Our Heroes gives every person in this country a way to stand with them. Each donation fuels programs that restore freedom, dignity, and opportunity. This Giving Tuesday, we have the chance to unite the nation in honor of their sacrifice.”

2025 National Campaign Goals

$3,000,000 raised in 24 hours

Reach over 1,000,000 Americans nationwide

Participation from all 50 states

Secure 10 corporate partners or matching sponsors





Programs Powered by Light Up America for Our Heroes

Funds raised through the campaign directly support:

Mobility Is Freedom — adaptive vehicles that restore independence for veterans with mobility loss

— adaptive vehicles that restore independence for veterans with mobility loss Caregiver Respite Support — relief for those who care for our nation’s wounded warriors

— relief for those who care for our nation’s wounded warriors Veterans Welding Training Program — career pathways that rebuild purpose and opportunity

— career pathways that rebuild purpose and opportunity Family Retreats — restorative experiences for veterans and their families

— restorative experiences for veterans and their families The Dunham House — long term care, dignity, and support for severely wounded veterans





A Promise to America’s Wounded Heroes

Light Up America for Our Heroes is inspired by one simple truth shown in the campaign video: They carried us. Now we carry them.

Every light on the map becomes a voice of gratitude.

Every glow becomes a promise that no veteran will be forgotten.

Every donation becomes a step toward restoring the lives of those who sacrificed our freedom.

WWFS invites communities, corporations, schools and patriotic Americans across the country to participate in this national moment of unity and help light the way home for America’s wounded veterans.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent national nonprofit organization committed to supporting the families of service members wounded, injured or killed in combat. The organization maintains a four-star Charity Navigator rating. WWFS provides mobility vehicle grants, caregiver support, family retreats, and long-term care programs designed to restore freedom and stability for wounded warriors and their families. For more information, visit www.wwfs.org/.

