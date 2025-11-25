Anaptys Announces Participation in December Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:
Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY
- Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
- Date and Time – Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at 1:30pm ET
Evercore 8th Annual Healthcare Conference, Coral Gables, FL
- Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
- Date and Time – Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:55am ET
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.
About Anaptys
Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s pipeline includes rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed a Phase 2b trial for rheumatoid arthritis; ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease with plans to expand development into an additional indication; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in a Phase 1a trial. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here.
Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Executive Director, Investor Relations
858.732.0178
investors@anaptysbio.com