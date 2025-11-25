Onity Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Onity Group, will present and host meetings with investors at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on December 2, 2025.

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

This event will be webcast live through the link here. An investor presentation will be available on the Events & Presentation section of the Company’s shareholder relations page prior to the presentation.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

