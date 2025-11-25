Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) securities between January 27, 2025 and October 27, 2025. Alexandria is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in lifescience real estate with a focus on lab space, research facilities and offices for tenants in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and agricultural technology industries.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Misled Investors Regarding its Financial Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Alexandria’s expected revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth for the fiscal year 2025, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company’s real estate operations. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s lease activity, occupancy stability and ability to develop its tenant pipeline. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of its Long Island City (LIC) property; notably, the Company’s claims and confidence about the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination aligning with ARE’s Megacampus™ strategy.

Plaintiffs allege that on October 27, 2025, Alexandria unveiled below-expectation financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and cut its FFO guidance for the full-year 2025. The Company attributed the setback to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its LIC property. On this news, the price of Alexandria's stock fell approximately 19%, from a closing price of $77.87 per share on October 27, 2025 to $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025.

