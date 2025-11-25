Tech Insider Says Starlink Is Quietly Reshaping the World’s Communications Backbone

Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology analyst James Altucher says the world is witnessing one of the most important transitions in communications since the birth of broadband — and that Starlink’s satellite network is emerging as the central force behind it.

According to Altucher, the transformation isn’t happening through press conferences or political announcements. It’s happening through real-world adoption: households switching providers, businesses looking for stability in remote operations, and entire sectors — from aviation to emergency response — choosing space-based internet over legacy ground networks.

This shift, he explains, is driven by one breakthrough: Starlink’s ability to provide high-speed, resilient connectivity regardless of geography, weather, infrastructure, or local telecom monopolies.

Starlink’s constellation now includes “more than 6,750 highly advanced satellites” that “wrap the entire planet,” delivering coverage to “every inch of the world.” That scale, Altucher says, is something no land-based network can replicate — not without decades of construction and hundreds of billions of dollars in upgrades.

The Mainstream Internet Is Buckling — and Consumers Know It

Altucher says the timing of Starlink’s rise is no accident. The U.S. internet system is reaching its breaking point. Consumers are paying more than ever for some of the slowest speeds in the developed world, with the presentation noting that “the average American today could pay nearly $200 per month for their service.”

At the same time, other countries offer dramatically higher performance at a fraction of the cost. In South Korea, the presentation states, residents “pay only $20 per month for speeds five times faster.”

These comparisons have become impossible for consumers to ignore. As bills rise, outages continue, and upgrades stall, people increasingly feel trapped in a system that delivers less with every passing year. Inflation-beating price hikes — such as Comcast raising costs “at four TIMES the rate of inflation” — have only magnified that frustration.

Altucher warns that this isn’t a temporary dissatisfaction. It’s a systemic collapse of confidence — the kind that pushes markets toward new models.

A Network Built for Emergencies, Mobility, and the Modern World

Unlike traditional providers, Starlink’s system works independently of local towers, buried lines, or fragile regional grids. That’s why Altucher highlights its use in “war zones and natural disasters, when all other access to internet service have been cut off.”

It is also why airlines, shipping companies, and travel industries have embraced the technology. The presentation notes widespread use “on cruise ships and planes throughout the world,” proving that Starlink’s infrastructure isn’t just replacing home internet — it’s redefining global connectivity standards.

Altucher says this adaptability is the key difference: Starlink thrives where traditional systems fail.

Even the Most Remote Corners of the World Are Coming Online

According to the presentation, Starlink already connects:

“Wall Streeters in Manhattan”



“Vacationers in Paris”



“Workers on the world’s most remote farms in New Zealand”



“The poorest African villages”



Altucher sees this as unprecedented. Historically, the biggest limitation in global connectivity has been the economics of infrastructure — the farther from a city center, the less incentive there was for telecom companies to invest. Starlink reverses this dynamic entirely. A satellite network delivers the same quality connection whether the user is in a Manhattan high-rise or a village hundreds of miles from the nearest tower.

This, he says, is how you shift the communications balance of power.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and long-time technology analyst. He has founded multiple companies, managed a hedge fund, and hosts The James Altucher Show, a top business and innovation podcast with more than 70 million downloads. Known for identifying major technological shifts early, Altucher focuses on how breakthrough innovations reshape global systems, infrastructure, and daily life.