KITRON ASA: VELLYKKET PLASSERING AV RETTET EMISJON

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

(2025-11-25) Det vises til børsmelding publisert av Kitron ASA ("Selskapet") den 25 november 2025 vedrørende en planlagt rettet emisjon av opptil 17 000 000 nye ordinære aksjer ("Tilbudsaksjer") i Selskapet gjennom en akselerert bookbuilding-prosess (den "Rettede Emisjonen").

Selskapet har gleden av å annonsere at den Rettede Emisjonen er vellykket plassert.

Selskapet har allokert 17 000 000 Tilbudsaksjer i den Rettede Emisjonen, med tegningskurs NOK 57,25 per aksje ("Tegningskursen"), og hentet inn ca. NOK 973,25 millioner i bruttoproveny.

Omtrent NOK 814 millioner av nettoprovenyet fra den Rettede Emisjonen vil primært bli brukt til å finansiere oppkjøpet av DeltaNordic AB ("Oppkjøpet"), som annonsert av Selskapet 19. november 2025. Det overskytende nettoprovenyet vil bli benyttet til generelle selskapsformål og for å styrke Selskapets balanse for fremtidige strategiske muligheter. Derom Oppkjøpet av en eller annen grunn ikke gjennomføres som planlagt eller i det hele tatt etter gjennomføringen av den Rettede Emisjonen, vil hele nettoprovenyet benyttes til generelle selskapsformål og til å styrke Selskapets balanse for fremtidige strategiske muligheter. Vennligst se investorpresentasjonen som ble publisert i forbindelse med Oppkjøpet for ytterligere informasjon.

Tilbudsaksjene vil bli utstedt basert på eksisterende styrefullmakt til å utstede nye aksjer ("Styrefullmakten") tildelt av Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling avholdt 24. april 2025. Basert på Styrefullmakten har styret vedtatt å utstede 17 000 000 Tilbudsaksjer, som vil bli tegnet av Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge AS, DNB Carnegie, en del av DNB Bank ASA og Pareto Securities AS (samlet, "Tilretteleggerne") og, når de er utstedt, vil bli levert til tegnerne som er tildelt Tilbudsaksjer i den Rettede Emisjonen.

Melding om tildeling av Tilbudsaksjer og betalingsinstrukser forventes å bli distribuert til tegnerne gjennom en melding fra Tilretteleggerne den 26. november 2025 før klokken 09:00.

Oppgjør av Den Rettede Emisjonen vil bli gjort gjennom levering mot betaling ("DVP"). DVP-oppgjøret vil bli tilrettelagt gjennom en avtale om pre-payment inngått mellom Selskapet og Tilretteleggerne ("Pre-payment Avtalen"). Tilbudsaksjene som er tildelt søkere i den Rettede Emisjonen vil være omsettelige etter kunngjøringen fra Selskapet om at aksjekapitalforhøyelsen knyttet til den Rettede Emisjonen er registrert i Foretaksregisteret, som forventes på eller omkring 27. november 2025 (T+1). Oppgjør forventes å finne sted på eller omkring 28. november 2025 (T+2) på DVP-basis.

Gjennomføringen av den Rettede Emisjonen ved levering av Tilbudsaksjer til investorene er fremdeles betinget av (i) at Pre-payment Avtalen forblir i full kraft og virkning, og (ii) at aksjekapitalforhøyelsen knyttet til utstedelsen av de allokerte Tilbudsaksjene blir gyldig registrert i Foretaksregisteret og at de allokerte Tilbudsaksjene blir gyldig utstedt og registrert i Verdipapirsentralen Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS).

Etter registrering av kapitalforhøyelsen knyttet til den Rettede Emisjonen ved Foretaksregisteret, vil Selskapet ha en aksjekapital på NOK 21 640 285,90 fordelt på 216 402 859 aksjer, hver med en pålydende verdi på NOK 0,10.

Hensynet til likebehandling og potensiell reparasjonsemisjon

Den Rettede Emisjonen representerer et avvik fra aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett til å tegne Tilbudsaksjene. Styret har nøye vurdert strukturen på kapitalforhøyelsen i lys av likebehandlingsforpliktelsene i henhold til allmennaksjeloven og verdipapirhandelloven. Styret er av den oppfatning at det vil være i Selskapets og dets aksjonærers felles interesse å hente inn egenkapital gjennom en rettet emisjon, særlig fordi den Rettede Emisjonen gjør det mulig for Selskapet å sikre egenkapitalfinansiering for å imøtekomme Selskapets finansieringsbehov. Videre vil en rettet emisjon redusere gjennomførings- og ferdigstillelsesrisikoen, ettersom den gjør det mulig for Selskapet å hente inn egenkapital effektivt og til rett tid, med en lavere rabatt i forhold til gjeldende handelskurs, til en lavere kostnad og med en betydelig redusert ferdigstillelsesrisiko sammenlignet med en fortrinnsrettsemisjon. Det har også blitt tatt hensyn til at den Rettede Emisjonen ikke vil resultere i en betydelig utvanning av eksisterende aksjonærer, og at den er basert på en offentlig annonsert akselerert bookbuilding-prosess. På dette grunnlaget har styret vurdert den foreslåtte transaksjonsstrukturen og den Rettede Emisjonen til å være i Selskapets og dets aksjonærers felles interesse.

Styret har vurdert en potensiell reparasjonsemisjon etter den Rettede Emisjonen og konkludert med å ikke foreslå å gjennomføre en reparasjonsemisjon rettet mot aksjonærer som ikke deltok, eller var en del av markedssonderingen i den Rettede Emisjonen. Beslutningen er primært basert på den begrensede utvanningen for de ikke-deltakende aksjonærene forårsaket av den Rettede Emisjonen som representerer 8,5 % nye aksjer, samt at prisingen i den Rettede Emisjonen ble satt til en beskjeden rabatt i forhold til siste sluttkurs på Euronext Oslo Børs på ~4,9 %.

Følgende primærinnsidere ("Primærinnsidere") og nærstående til primærinnsidere ble tildelt Tilbudsaksjer i den Rettede Emisjonen:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO i Selskapet, ble tildelt 20 695 Tilbudsaksjer;

Peter Nilsson, CEO i Selskapet, ble tildelt 20 695 Tilbudsaksjer;

Petra Grandinson, styremedlem i Selskapet, ble tildelt 10 347 Tilbudsaksjer;

Malfrid Brath, styremedlem i Selskapet, ble tildelt 10 347 Tilbudsaksjer;

Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø, styremedlem i Selskapet, ble tildelt 10 347 Tilbudsaksjer;





Børsmelding om transaksjoner gjennomført av Primærinnsidere og nærstående i henhold til markedsmisbruksforordningen offentliggjøres separat.

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge AS opptrer som Sole Global Coordinator og Joint Bookrunner for den Rettede Emisjonen, og DNB Carnegie, en del av DNB Bank ASA, og Pareto Securities AS som Joint Bookrunners. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS opptrer som juridisk rådgiver for Selskapet.

For ytterligere informasjon, vennligst kontakt:

Peter Nilsson, president og CEO, tlf. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tlf.: +47 900 43 284

E-post: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron er et ledende skandinavisk foretak innen produksjon av elektronikk og relaterte tjenester for sektorene Konnektivitet, Elektrifisering, Industri, Medisinsk utstyr og Forsvar/Luftfart. Konsernet har virksomhet i Norge, Sverige, Danmark, Litauen, Tyskland, Polen, Tsjekkia, India, Malaysia, Kina og USA. Kitron har rundt 2 400 ansatte, og driftsinntektene var 647 millioner euro i 2024.

www.kitron.com

Denne informasjonen anses som innsideinformasjon i henhold til EUs markedsmisbruksforordning (MAR) og er underlagt opplysningsplikten i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12. Børsmeldingen ble publisert av Cathrin Nylander, CFO i Kitron ASA, på tidspunktet og datoen angitt ovenfor i denne meldingen.

Important Information

This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this announcement will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under

the Securities Act.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State). All of the securities referred to in this announcement has been offered by means of a set of subscription materials provided to potential investors, except for the subsequent repair offering which will be made on the basis of a listing and offering prospectus. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the aforementioned subscription materials or for the subsequent repair offering, the prospectus.

In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State. The "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures) in any Member State.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only for relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

The issue, subscription or purchase of shares or other financial instruments in the Company is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "strategy", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict, and are beyond their control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in public sector investment levels, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in the Company's ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and strategic investments, and changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not make any guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement.

Neither the Managers nor any of their affiliates makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this announcement and none of them accepts any responsibility or liability for the contents of this announcement or any matters referred to herein.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. Neither the Managers nor any of their affiliates accepts any liability arising from the use of this announcement.

The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.