KITRON ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

(2025-11-25) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kitron ASA (the "Company") on 25 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement (the "Private Placement") where the Company allocated 17,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company ("Offer Shares") at an offer price of NOK 57.25 per share (the "Offer Price").

In connection with the Private Placement, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities were allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement at the Offer Price, as set out below:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO of the Company, was allocated 20,695 Offer Shares

Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Company, was allocated 20,695 Offer Shares

Petra Grandinson, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares

Malfrid Brath, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares

Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares





Please find the enclosed primary insider notification forms for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel.: +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment