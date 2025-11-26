Synopsys, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Financial Issues and +34% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, @ KSF

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until December 30, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SNPS), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Synopsys and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 9, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its 3Q2025 financial results, disclosing quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for 3Q 024. Further, the Company reported that its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year, and also provided guidance inferring that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025.

On this news, the price of Synopsys’ shares fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Kim v. Synopsis, Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-09410.

