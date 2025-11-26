Nasdaq AxiomSL Expands RegTech Deployment with Revolut, Accelerating Global Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today announced a significant expansion of its strategic regulatory technology partnership with global fintech Revolut. The partnership centers on the deployment of Nasdaq AxiomSL, a regulatory reporting and risk platform used by 90% of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) to comply with domestic and international regulatory obligations.

Revolut has consolidated the majority of its regulatory reporting infrastructure across Europe, having most recently integrated all workflows in the United Kingdom. The growing partnership will see Nasdaq support Revolut’s global expansion helping to ensure rapid and scalable compliance with new requirements.

“As we expand our global footprint, we are committed to ensuring our underlying infrastructure scales with us and strengthens our ability to operate. Our partnership with Nasdaq offers the flexibility, transparency and control to meet regulatory expectations across jurisdictions - without slowing down innovation and growth,” commented Murray Laister, Head of Group Regulatory Reporting at Revolut.

“Revolut is at the forefront of digital banking transformation, and we’re excited to support their journey,” said Ed Probst, Head of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible innovation and scalable compliance. By deploying Nasdaq AxiomSL, Revolut is building a future-ready infrastructure that adapts to regulatory evolution.”

Revolut has embedded Nasdaq AxiomSL to streamline reporting across multiple jurisdictions, reducing the complexity of maintaining separate reporting frameworks for each country. All relevant data points are brought together across Revolut into a centralized platform, helping to enable the integrity of underlying data and provide flexibility for future reporting requirements.

The platform works as a ready-to-use managed service that runs in the cloud. Working in partnership, Nasdaq's team of experts manage and maintain the underlying infrastructure, from keeping up with changing regulations across different countries to ensuring the system runs smoothly day-to-day. This approach means companies can focus on their core business while staying compliant with global rules as the platform automatically incorporates regulatory changes and provides ongoing support.

Nasdaq’s technology is used by over 135 market infrastructure providers around the world, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industry-wide modernization.

