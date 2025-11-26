Innovation meets Recognition: read on light customized wins German Design Award

Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- read on is delighted to announce that its latest innovation, read on light customized, launched in September 2025, has been named a German Design Award Winner 2026 in the category ‘Excellent Product Design – Lifestyle & Fashion’.

Sandra Kaufmann, Co-Founder read on, commented: “The German Design Award is a powerful recognition of the sustainable innovation behind read on light customized. Bringing real, on-the-spot customization into the ready-made reading glasses segment is a world first with a huge potential. The German Design Award is an important milestone for our brand, and we look forward to expanding the read on light concept even further in 2026.”

At the heart of this innovation is the custom lens box, a compact system designed to make personalization both fast and easy. The box features 28 interchangeable pre-cut lenses spanning seven diopter strengths (+1.0 to +2.5). By clicking different lenses into the ultra-slim read on light frame, opticians can adjust the strength of each eye individually, customizing the glasses in less than two minutes.

“What excites me most about read on light customized is the flexibility it brings to the lower price segment. Being able to offer customers a customized solution at this level – quickly and with such a smart system – is genuinely impressive. It fills a gap in the market and elevates what we can offer on the spot,” said Daniel Meier, Optician and Founder Meier + Gaggioni, Switzerland.

The German Design Award, presented by the German Design Council, is regarded as one of the most respected international accolades in the design sector. Since 2012, it has highlighted pioneering achievements and established new benchmarks in design excellence worldwide.

About read on

Designed by Zurich-based industrial designer Sandra Kaufmann and artist Monika Fink, read on eyewear, a startup of Sol Sol Ito, merges a striking design language with elaborated detail solutions, high-quality Swiss materials and a sophisticated colour palette, chic accessories and integrated iPhone cases. The space-saving, lightweight reading glasses are made for life on the go. The sustainable design approach adds value across the entire supply chain, from reduced material use and minimal storage volume to a user-friendly daily companion. Website: read on

About German Design Council

The German Design Council is Germany’s leading authority on design. Since 1953. As a thought leader in the field, we are committed to realizing the potential of design for a sustainable future. We connect business with design – for circular design, transformation, and economic success. Website: German Design Award

