Ontex launches Dreamshield® 360 Night Pants concept with extra absorbency for long nights - driving growth in the baby pants segment.

Aalst, Belgium, November 26, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, announces the launch of Dreamshield® 360 Night Pants, a new night-time concept designed to give babies dry nights and parents greater peace of mind. The new night pants offer extra absorbency for up to 12 hours of protection – especially important for long nights, heavy wetters, extended naps and travel.

Ontex’s Dreamshield®360 baby pants are already trusted for nighttime use, and the new night pants build on that foundation by offering parents an even more reassuring solution for prolonged overnight protection.

Research1 confirms that nighttime performance remains a critical priority for families: 75% of parents identify their baby’s sleep quality as their top stressor, with nighttime leaks the leading cause of disruption. Parents increasingly look for products that guarantee dryness for longer periods, not just overnight but also during situations that require absorbency designed for high-demand occasions 2.

Recent consumer insights3 confirm the relevance of stronger night-time protection: parents choose baby pants more often for nighttime across all ages and tend to switch to baby pants sooner at night than during the day.

Superior nighttime protection, comfort and sustainability

Dreamshield® 360 Night Pants deliver enhanced overnight performance4 together with the trusted features of the Dreamshield® 360 Pants range:

Extra absorbency for long nights – up to 12 hours of leak-free sleep and extended-use protection.

– up to 12 hours of leak-free sleep and extended-use protection. Triple leak protection – including Ontex’s unique pee & poo back barrier.

– including Ontex’s unique pee & poo back barrier. Soft, secure 360° fit – gentle materials and an elastic waistband for comfortable sleeping.

Night-time packaging – clear extra absorbency claims and strong night icons for quick and confident shopper navigation.

– clear extra absorbency claims and strong night icons for quick and confident shopper navigation. Sustainability at the core – supporting Ontex’s targets of CO₂ emissions and plastic reduction across its product portfolio.

Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer at Ontex, said: “Dreamshield® 360 Night Pants respond to a clear consumer need for extended overnight protection. This innovation not only helps parents sleep better but also gives retailers a powerful lever to grow the pants segment, increase basket value, and strengthen shopper loyalty.”

