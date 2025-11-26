Hydroponics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Market Company Analysis, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hydroponics market is anticipated to grow to US$ 32.10 billion in 2033 from US$ 10.59 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.11% during the period 2025-2033. The market is being driven due to various reasons, such as increasing concerns regarding water shortage, migration towards urbanization, the environmental footprint of conventional agriculture, and favorable government policies.
Hydroponics is a cutting-edge technique of growing plants without using conventional soil, rather depending on nutrient-rich water to provide vital nutrients directly to the root of the plant. This soilless technique provides a clean environment that facilitates higher-quality growth, enabling plants to grow with peak efficiency. Specific growing mediums like perlite, gravel, or clay pellets are used to suspend the roots, keeping them stable while they absorb nutrients.
The advantages of hydroponics are many and persuasive. The technique not only speeds up plant development and increases yields but also provides a means for cultivating crops in poor or contaminated soil, in effect converting challenges into opportunities. Hydroponic systems are also water-efficient, utilizing a closed-loop system that recycles water, lowering wastage considerably and boosting sustainability.
Hydroponics became popular for growing leafy greens such as crunchy lettuce, colorful spinach, and pungent herbs. Its adaptability goes further to the growing of fruits and vegetables including luscious tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and succulent strawberries. This method is not limited to high-grade commercial purposes; it is also adopted by avid home gardeners who seek to maximize their own individual green spaces.
In addition, hydroponics has had novel applications on other planets. It is central to space travel, where it allows for the growing of fresh produce in the extreme environment of zero gravity by astronauts. It is also central to urban farming, supporting the local food system and offering fresh fruits and vegetables in urban areas with high populations. In general, hydroponics is a progressive means of doing agriculture that resolves contemporary challenges of food production while ensuring sustainability and efficiency.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$32.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Village Farms International Inc.
- Scotts-Miracle-Gro
- AeroFarms
- AmHydro
- Argus Control Systems Limited
- Emirates Hydroponics Farms
- Freight Farms Inc.
- BrightFarms
- Heliospectra AB
- Signify Holding (Philips)
- Alien Hydroponics
- CropKing Incorporated
- Urban Crop Solutions BV
- Hydrofarm Holdings, Inc.
- HydroGarden Ltd.
Global Hydroponics Market
- Historical Trends
- Forecast Analysis
Market Share Analysis - Global Hydroponics Industry
Company Analysis
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
