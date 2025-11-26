Smart TV Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis,Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart TV Market Company Analysis, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart TV industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 691.19 Billion by 2033, from US$ 255.55 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.69% between 2025 and 2033.







The Smart TV market is experiencing rapid growth driven by rising internet penetration, advancements in display technologies, and the increasing consumer demand for integrated entertainment solutions. Smart TVs combine traditional television functions with internet connectivity, allowing users to stream content, browse the web, and access applications directly through the device.

With features such as voice recognition, AI-based recommendations, and seamless connectivity with other smart home devices, smart TVs have become the central hub for modern home entertainment. The shift from cable broadcasting to on-demand streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video has significantly boosted smart TV adoption worldwide.



Moreover, ongoing technological innovations such as 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition displays, OLED panels, and AI upscaling are enhancing viewing experiences and driving premium product demand. The integration of voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby further enhances user convenience and engagement. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on energy efficiency, sleek design, and affordability to capture emerging markets. As smart homes become more mainstream, smart TVs are expected to remain a key component of connected living, offering both entertainment and digital interactivity.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $255.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $691.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



Latest News and Developments in Smart TV Industry:

Sony Group Corporation announced the release of the new BRAVIA 7 series in July 2024. With its cutting-edge features and technology, the series offers an improved visual and aural experience. This new series combines the cutting-edge Mini LED, Cognitive Processor XR, and XR Triluminos Pro technologies to provide realistic-sounding visuals and compelling audio.

The 2024 OLED models, such as the OLED809 and OLED909, were introduced by Koninklijke Philips N.V. in July 2024 and are accessible in Europe. With its improved video processing unit and 144Hz screen, OLED809 is compatible with HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2. The OLED908 has been replaced with the OLED909, which offers a 4-sided Ambilight.

The BRAVIA 2 Series Google TV-enabled smart TVs with Dolby Audio, an X1 4K Processor, and AI-powered gameplay for the PS5 (S25 model) were unveiled by Sony India in May 2024. It has Motionflow XR for fluid motion, X-Pro Protection PRO for durability, Apple AirPlay, and a voice remote. available in 43-65 inches.

Companies Featured

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung

Sharp Corporation

VIZIO Inc.

Koninklijke Philips

Hitachi Ltd

Toshiba Visual Solutions

Apple Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Hisense Group Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Vizio Holding Corp.

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Smart TV Market & Forecast

Historical Trends

Forecast Analysis

Company Analysis

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

