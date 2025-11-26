Automotive Actuators Market Competitor Analysis 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Actuators Market Competitor Analysis Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive actuator market is anticipated to witness considerable growth and is expected to increase from US$ 27.51 billion in 2024 to US$ 49.31 billion in 2033. This growth signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70% during 2024-2033. The factors fueling this growth in the market are developments in car automation, the growing need for fuel-saving technologies, and improved safety.







Automotive actuators are critical devices in contemporary automobiles, converting electrical energy into mechanical motion. These devices form a vital part of many systems within an automobile, providing accurate control and function of myriad operations. The devices generally find their use in applications like throttle control, braking, transmission systems, and climate control.



In throttle control, for instance, automotive actuators assist in regulating fuel injection and airflow in internal combustion engines, improving performance and fuel economy. In electric and hybrid vehicles, they play a crucial role in controlling power distribution and battery optimization.



In addition, actuators play an important role in safety features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technologies. They enable lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic parking, making vehicles safer and more convenient.



Globally, the growing emphasis on vehicle automation and electrification is driving the demand for automotive actuators. As automakers increasingly incorporate smart technologies, the importance of these devices continues to rise, supporting innovation and improving the overall driving experience worldwide.

