US STD Diagnostics Market Forecast and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic, BD and Co, Danaher, Siemens, bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Bio-Rad

The United States STD Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 8.49 billion by 2033 from US$ 5.06 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.91% from 2025 to 2033.

The growing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections, increased awareness campaigns, better diagnostic technologies, government initiatives, the need for early screening, easily accessible point-of-care tests, and increased healthcare spending to support routine and preventive testing practices are the main factors driving the U.S. STD diagnostic market.





Technological developments have increased the tests' accessibility, speed, and accuracy, allowing for widespread screening and prompt interventions. Controlling the spread of infections, safeguarding the public's health, and lowering problems like infertility, cancer, or systemic disorders associated to untreated infections all depend on STD diagnosis.



The market for STD diagnostics in the United States is growing as a result of increased public health awareness, government-led programs encouraging preventive care, and an increase in the prevalence of STDs. Early and accurate detection is improved by increased testing money as well as technical developments including point-of-care tests and molecular diagnostics. Adoption is further accelerated by the growing demand for quick, easily accessible testing, especially among young and high-risk groups.

Growth is also fueled by expanded access to healthcare and supportive reimbursement policies. Furthermore, market penetration is strengthened by partnerships between diagnostic firms and healthcare providers as well as by prioritizing routine screenings, which guarantees improved disease management and lower long-term healthcare expenses.



Growth Drivers for the United States STD Diagnostics Market

Rising STD prevalence



One of the main factors driving up demand in the STD diagnostics market is the growing incidence of STDs in the US. More than 2.4 million instances of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia were reported in 2023, according to the CDC. Even though the overall number of instances decreased by only 2% between 2022 and 2023, the burden is still 13% greater than it was ten years earlier.

The rise in congenital syphilis is especially concerning; there were around 4,000 instances in 2024, up for the twelfth consecutive year and roughly 700% more than ten years earlier. All phases of syphilis have seen significant rises in recent years; by 2022, for instance, there will have been an over 80% increase in just five years.



Technological Advancements



The market for STD tests in the US is being driven largely by technological advancement. OraSure Technologies' USD 1.5 billion acquisition of Sherlock Biosciences in December 2024 marked a significant turning point in the company's growth in the molecular self-testing market. Through this acquisition, OraSure is able to create a novel self-testing kit for chlamydia and gonorrhea (CT/NG), which is presently undergoing clinical studies and is anticipated to be submitted to the FDA by the end of 2025.

The gadget bridges the gap between lab-grade diagnostics and home use by using Sherlock's CRISPR-based and isothermal amplification technologies to provide highly accurate findings from self-collected swabs in less than 30 minutes. These innovations, which decrease diagnostic delays and increase accessibility, are part of a larger industry trend toward quick, point-of-care, and at-home testing solutions. Consumer acceptance of precision molecular diagnostics is anticipated to increase as they become accessible outside of clinical settings. This will support the market's ongoing growth by addressing the demand for early detection and the increased occurrence of infections.



Increased Awareness



Another important factor propelling the U.S. STD diagnostics market is rising awareness of sexually transmitted illnesses. Proactive testing is being promoted and stigma is being aggressively reduced by public health campaigns, government programs, and media attention. Programs like the "Get Yourself Tested (GYT)" campaign, which is funded by the CDC, have demonstrated quantifiable success. Research shows that kids who are exposed to the campaign exhibit considerably higher testing intentions and behaviors than those who are not.

This tendency is further supported by increased outreach in communities, schools, and colleges, especially among teenagers and young people, who are among the groups most at risk for contracting new illnesses. In addition to raising awareness, social media and digital health platforms have made sexual health education more approachable and relatable. In addition to increasing demand for early and routine testing, this increased awareness also increases adherence to preventive care guidelines. The growth of the U.S. STD diagnostics market is directly fueled by the strengthening diagnostic uptake that occurs as awareness increases.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States



Recent Developments in United States STD Diagnostics Market

In January 2025, OraSure Technologies, Inc., announced that the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a labeling update for the OraQuick HIV Self-Test. This update broadens the age range of individuals eligible for the test, including adolescents aged 14 and older, whereas it was previously approved for those 17 and older. This change aims to improve access to HIV testing for younger individuals.

May 2025: Visby Medical submitted its Men's Sexual Health Test to the FDA for clearance and CLIA waiver, extending its at-home portfolio beyond the Women's kit approved two months earlier.

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems TrueMark STI select panel, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) research used to detect neisseria gonorrhoeae, mycoplasma genitalium, chlamydia trachomatis, and trichomonas vaginalis in a single test. This launch expanded company's portfolio of diagnostic solutions and provided a competitive edge within the market.

